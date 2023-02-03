MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Detectives with the Mobile Police Department are conducting a runaway/missing juvenile investigation and are seeking help from the public. The MPD requests assistance in locating the juvenile in the attached photo. She is Danasia McArthur, a 13-year-old who was last seen on January 29, 2023, in Mobile. She was wearing a black and blonde wig and all black clothing. Detectives believe she may be in the vicinity of the 6000 block of Dickens Ferry Road.

