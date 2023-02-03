ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

WEAR

Man charged in fatal Beverly Parkway wreck was cited twice for speeding in 2022

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pensacola man charged in the December 2021 fatal wreck on Beverly Parkway was cited twice for speeding in the year following the crash. WEAR News reported earlier Tuesday that Zhonterius Jones, 23, now faces three counts of vehicular homicide for the December 3, 2021 wreck that killed 22-year-old Demarius Nickerson Sr. and 21-year-old Demetrius "DJ Meechie" Anderson. A 27-year-old man was also critically injured. All three were passengers in Jones' car.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

19-year-old dead after train hits SUV in Atmore Sunday night: Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to officials with the Atmore Police Department, a 19-year-old is dead after a train hit his vehicle Sunday night. Officers said they responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night to the railroad crossing at the intersection of Martin Luther King and East Nashville Ave., in reference to a vehicle being struck […]
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

WALA-TV FOX10

Teen arrested on drug charges following vehicle chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a teenager who they say was involved in a vehicle pursuit Monday evening. Authorities said officers tried to initiate a traffic stop around 6:44 p.m. Monday near First Avenue and Jessie Street, but the driver refused to stop and a vehicle chase ensued. The chase ended when the driver stopped the vehicle, then he and another occupant got out and escaped on foot.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD asks for public’s help locating missing teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Detectives with the Mobile Police Department are conducting a runaway/missing juvenile investigation and are seeking help from the public. The MPD requests assistance in locating the juvenile in the attached photo. She is Danasia McArthur, a 13-year-old who was last seen on January 29, 2023, in Mobile. She was wearing a black and blonde wig and all black clothing. Detectives believe she may be in the vicinity of the 6000 block of Dickens Ferry Road.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL

