WEAR
Man charged in fatal Beverly Parkway wreck was cited twice for speeding in 2022
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pensacola man charged in the December 2021 fatal wreck on Beverly Parkway was cited twice for speeding in the year following the crash. WEAR News reported earlier Tuesday that Zhonterius Jones, 23, now faces three counts of vehicular homicide for the December 3, 2021 wreck that killed 22-year-old Demarius Nickerson Sr. and 21-year-old Demetrius "DJ Meechie" Anderson. A 27-year-old man was also critically injured. All three were passengers in Jones' car.
19-year-old dead after train hits SUV in Atmore Sunday night: Police
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to officials with the Atmore Police Department, a 19-year-old is dead after a train hit his vehicle Sunday night. Officers said they responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night to the railroad crossing at the intersection of Martin Luther King and East Nashville Ave., in reference to a vehicle being struck […]
WEAR
Firefighter injured after responding to fire at Escambia County apartment complex
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A firefighter was injured after responding to a fire at the Jasmine Creek Apartments in Escambia County Monday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Units were dispatched to the apartment complex on the 1800 block of E. Nine Mile Road at around 4:43...
Victim suffering life-threatening injury after alleged stabbing, 1 arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials said they arrested a woman after she stabbed a person, leaving them with a life-threatening injury. According to officials, officers were called to the 7000 block of Whitefall Drive, near Old Pascagoula Road, for reports of a stabbing. Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim […]
WEAR
Report: Man arrested after shooting victim in the neck in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 27-year-old man is charged for a shooting Sunday night in Escambia County. Marcus Toler was arrested Sunday night and charged with attempted homicide and battery. He is being held in Escambia County Jail on $115,000 bond. According to the arrest report, the incident happened at...
WEAR
Beverly Parkway crash survivor, victim's mom react to Pensacola man's arrest
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An arrest is made more than a year after a deadly crash in Pensacola. Two people were killed and another was seriously hurt. The driver, Zhonterius Jones, turned himself in, but was released minutes later on bond. A mother is still mourning the loss of her only...
1 arrested for alleged shooting on W. Scott Street Sunday, 2 injured: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people on W. Scott Street on Sunday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Marcus Alexander Toler, 27, was charged with battery and two counts of attempted homicide. Deputies said on Feb. 5, they responded to 3415 W. Scott Street […]
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
Lillian veterinarian, Dr. Susan Wells, is recovering after being shot over the weekend while attending a hunting dog competition near Dothan.
WEAR
Barriers placed near Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach following fatal incident
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Barriers have been placed in front of the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach, just over a week after a 24-year-old Arkansas man died after driving off the pier. The county has also added additional signage to further clarify restrictive access to the pier. On...
Father of 7-month-old shot to death at south Alabama beauty supply shop
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a Friday shooting that left one man charged with murder and a mother seeking help raising money for her son’s funeral. According to the MCSO, the incident took place Friday evening in Semmes, where Semmes police and sheriff’s deputies...
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old killed in collision with a train in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Atmore PD said a 19-year-old was killed after his vehicle was struck by a train on Sunday night. Police said they responded to the railroad crossing at Martin Luther King and East Nashville Avenue at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a vehicle struck. Officers...
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen arrested on drug charges following vehicle chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a teenager who they say was involved in a vehicle pursuit Monday evening. Authorities said officers tried to initiate a traffic stop around 6:44 p.m. Monday near First Avenue and Jessie Street, but the driver refused to stop and a vehicle chase ensued. The chase ended when the driver stopped the vehicle, then he and another occupant got out and escaped on foot.
Pensacola man charged with manslaughter for fatal 2021 crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 crash that left two dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Zhonterius De’Ontrevan Jones, 23, was charged with three counts of negligent manslaughter. Jones was booked into the Escambia County Jail on Feb. 5, on a $300,000 bond, but […]
ssrnews.com
Wife Accused of Stabbing Woman, Damaging Vehicle in Hotel Parking Lot
A Pensacola woman was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail January 31 after police reported to a Gulf Breeze hotel where a victim said the woman used a pocket knife to slice open her left hand and flattened her vehicle’s tire as she tried to leave. Gulf Breeze Police...
WEAR
Search continues after human remains found in Escambia County on Christmas Eve
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office searched a rural area in north Escambia County on Monday with cadaver dogs as part of a death investigation. According to deputies, skeletal remains were discovered by a hunter this past Christmas Eve in a wooded are off C.W. Caraway Road .
1 shot at Chevron on St. Stephens Road, transported to hospital: Prichard Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police confirmed one person was shot at the Chevron Gas Station off St. Stephens Road Tuesday night. Police said they are unsure of the victim’s condition, but they were transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. WKRG News 5 has a team on-scene. This story will be updated as […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD asks for public’s help locating missing teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Detectives with the Mobile Police Department are conducting a runaway/missing juvenile investigation and are seeking help from the public. The MPD requests assistance in locating the juvenile in the attached photo. She is Danasia McArthur, a 13-year-old who was last seen on January 29, 2023, in Mobile. She was wearing a black and blonde wig and all black clothing. Detectives believe she may be in the vicinity of the 6000 block of Dickens Ferry Road.
Escambia County woman out $23K after contractor stopped showing up
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 69-year-old Betty Grimsley says her home on Garfield Drive in Escambia County is unlivable. Grimsley says she wired a $23,203 deposit to Robert Stromas IV to begin the remodel on her house. The work began in July of 2022, but Grimsley says Stromas stopped showing up to the job site […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
3 boats deemed complete loss after fire at Escambia Co. marina
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three boats in an Escambia County marina were deemed a complete loss early Monday morning, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. At 1:04 a.m., ECFR said 11 of their units and one unit from the Pace Fire District responded to a marine fire with exposure at the 10000th block of […]
