Read full article on original website
Related
Voices: Parents of SEND children like me are not ‘entitled’
As a parent in the SEND (special educational needs and disability) world, I find that I constantly have that famous tagline from Jaws 2 on my mind: “Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water…”There you are enjoying a gentle swim, when suddenly you’re confronted by a great white shark. Except that, in the case of the Department for Education’s Tony McArdle, it might just be something even bigger. Perhaps a more apt comparison would be the 2018 monster movie The Meg, where Jason Statham and friends battle a Megalodon that has been resurrected...
A youth mental-health crisis is crushing working parents — and employers need to pay attention
About 40% of US parents say they're worried that their children might struggle with anxiety or depression at some point, according to Pew Research.
Developmental scientist shared her 'anti-parenting advice' and parents are relieved
For every grain of sand on all the world’s beaches, for every star in the known universe…there is a piece of well-intentioned but possibly stress-inducing parenting advice. Whether it’s the astounding number of hidden dangers that parents might be unwittingly exposing their child to, or the myriad ways they might be missing on maximizing every moment of interaction, the internet is teeming with so much information that it can be impossible for parents to feel like they’re doing enough to protect and nurture their kids. However, developmental scientist and mom Dorsa Amir has a bit of “anti-parenting advice” that help parents worry a little less about how they’re measuring up. First and foremost—not everything has to be a learning opportunity. Honestly, this wisdom also applies to adults who feel the need to be consistently productive…raises hand while doing taxes and listening to a podcast on personal development…
Children of helicopter parents tend to live shorter lives: study
Parents, pay attention. A new study has found that children of overprotective parents tend to have a shorter lifespan. Men who didn’t have much autonomy growing up face a 12% increased risk of dying before they turn 80, according to an analysis of English Longitudinal Study of Aging data. The study, recently published in Scientific Reports, determined women with an overprotective father have a 22% increased risk of dying before 80. But on the flip side, girls who received great care from their mothers may have the risk decrease by 14%, researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos in Brazil and University...
Managers impact employees’ mental health more than therapists and as much as a spouse or partner. Here’s how bosses can spark change in conversations
If you’re spending thousands of dollars on talking to a professional, yet still feeling stressed after a day in the office, it might be time to turn your attention to your boss.
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Woman Pulls Her Daughter From School Waterpark Trip After Learning Her Teacher Was Mistreating Her, Other Parents Follow
Field trips at some schools don't come around often, so when they do it's an incredibly exciting event for the kids. What started as excitement turned into a nightmare for one nine-year-old girl after her teacher began singling her out. Her mother posted the sequence of events online to gather advice and thousands are in her corner.
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Upworthy
Fourth grade teacher gives eye-opening response to claim that teachers only work '8-9 months' per year
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 5, 2022. It has since been updated. A fourth-grade teacher in Cleveland, Ohio, went viral on social media a few months ago when he spilled the tea on just how little teachers are paid in the United States. Kyle Cohen, known as Mr. Cohen to his students, has reportedly been teaching for four years and recently completed his master's degree in educational leadership. In a video that gained more than 1.1 million views on TikTok, the 26-year-old educator revealed how much he got paid during his first year of teaching. "In my first year of teaching, I taught at a charter school here in Cleveland, Ohio, and I made $31,000 as a fourth-grade teacher with a class of 16 students with a wide range of special needs—and I had my college degree and experience," Cohen says in the clip.
This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.
This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
Scientists claim that near-death experiences might prove the existence of an afterlife
Near-death experiences (NDEs) have long been a topic of debate among scientists and spiritual leaders alike. Some argue that NDEs prove the existence of an afterlife, while others say that they can be explained by natural causes. However, a growing body of scientists suggests that NDEs may indeed provide evidence of an afterlife.
College degrees could become obsolete—and it could be the first step in giving your job to someone else
Gartner and LinkedIn experts agree that having a college degree will further lose its value in landing a job this year.
Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research
Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
Psychic Claims There Are 5 Tell-Tale Signs That Mean a Person Is Claircognizant
Do you ever just KNOW something?
Woman reacts to employer who says she must pay $47,000 if she wants to quit her job
A woman went viral on TikTok after she filmed her reaction to a strict clause in her labor contract. The video by Madi McKenzie (@madi__mckenzie) highlights a new corporate trend hires face. Since the Great Resignation, firms have used bonuses, relocation packages, and training to attract workers.
Woman is reported to CPS by a holistic doctor when what she thought was a skin rash turned out to be caked-on dirt
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I am the type of person who believes in science, and therefore goes to real medical doctors when I have a problem. I guess I am just one of those people who put their faith in the doctors who went to medical school in my stead to learn things to help me on my behalf.
I buy myself children's toys because as a transgender person, I wasn't able to fully express my true gender growing up
Rosen Pitman-Wallace buys toy cars, plays Pokémon, and watches cartoons to heal the inner boy they never got to be growing up.
Comments / 1