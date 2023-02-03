Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Bears Help Promote NFL in Trip to Spain
Chicago Bears help promote NFL in trip to Spain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have finished five days of clinics with kids in Barcelona and Madrid to help promote the NFL in Spain. The last day of the clinics was Tuesday in Madrid, with several hundred...
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Intrigued by Potential Opportunities as Trade Deadline Nears
Kane intrigued by potential opportunities as deadline nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks returned from their bye week and NHL All-Star break on Sunday feeling mentally and physically recharged. It was some much-needed time off for everyone, especially during the dog days of the season. Patrick Kane...
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Trying to Cherish Games at United Center Before Trade Deadline
Kane trying to cherish games at United Center before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks returned from their bye week and NHL All-Star break with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, but it was a pretty decent overall performance. And I thought Patrick Kane had one of his better games of the season, too.
Report: Nets ‘Not Planning' to Trade Kevin Durant by Deadline
Report: Nets 'not planning' to trade Kevin Durant by deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks officially inked the blockbuster trade that would send the superstar point guard Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks. But the trade left many people wondering what the...
Who Is the NBA's GOAT? Who Cares? Savor LeBron James' Greatness
Who cares who's the NBA's GOAT? Savor LeBron's greatness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are certain indelible moments in NBA history, whether you witnessed them first-hand or not. One certainly arrived Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer with his fellow...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Kyrie Irving Trade Winners, Losers: Blockbuster Deal Further Crowds West
Kyrie trade winners, losers: Blockbuster deal further crowds West originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA never disappoints. Just when we thought we were heading into a rather boring NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks shocked the world by trading for Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday afternoon.
Kyrie Irving Trade Draws Reactions From Bulls, Bears on Twitter
Bulls, Bears react to Kyrie Irving trade on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving got his wish. Just days after reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets, Irving is headed to Dallas to play alongside Luka Doncic in the Mavericks backcourt. The NBA world was on alert for a blockbuster deal involving the controversial player, yet it still created some shockwaves on social media, including one Bulls player.
Cubs Release Promotional Schedule of Bobbleheads, Giveaways for 2023 MLB Season
Cubs release promotional scheduled for 2023 MLB season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's almost baseball season. And ahead of spring training, the Chicago Cubs have released their schedule of promotions for the 2023 season. Here is everything you want to know. Bobbleheads. We'll start with the bobbleheads, a...
Eagles' Robert Quinn Opens Up on Upsetting Trade From Bears
PHOENIX -- During his final days as a Bear, Robert Quinn made it known that he didn't want to be traded. Quinn was willing to ride things out in Chicago despite the Bears' rebuilding status. General manager Ryan Poles had a different idea, trading Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for...
NBA Twitter Goes Wild After LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record
NBA Twitter goes wild after LeBron James breaks scoring record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The King has finally done it. LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the NBA's all-time scoring record during the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Crypto.com...
Drake Makes Amusing Cameo in LeBron James' Celebratory Video
Drake makes amusing cameo in LeBron James' celebratory video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Drake was on his worst behavior on Tuesday. After LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time leading scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA on TNT unveiled a series of videos featuring players and celebrities praising the kid from Akron for his achievement.
Bears Partial Owner Andrew McKenna Passes at Age 93
Bears partial owner Andrew McKenna passes at age 93 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Andrew McKenna, partial owner and board member for the Chicago Bears, passed at the 93-years-old. "This afternoon we lost a friend of more than 40 years to our family and the Bears," chairman George McCaskey...
Patrick Mahomes Corrects Dad's Comments About 2017 NFL Draft
Patrick Mahomes corrects dad's comments about 2017 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just over a week ago, Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., went on Parkins & Spiegel on 670 the Score to deliver some interesting insight on the 2017 NFL draft. Mahomes' father said the Chicago Bears...
Who Is Attending LeBron James' Potential Record-Breaking Game Vs. Thunder?
Who is attending LeBron James’ potential record-breaking game vs. Thunder? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There could be a Hollywood-like atmosphere in Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. As the Los Angeles Lakers get ready to host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, the biggest takeaway...
Breaking Down LeBron James' Scoring Record With 38,388 Calories
What do LeBron James and a combination of pizza, pierogies, kielbasa, Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, key-lime pie, sushi, guacamole, burgers and fries, tacos and kale all have in common?. They both amount to 38,388. James once again made history when he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-held record for the most points scored...
NBA Approves Sale of Phoenix Suns, Mercury to Mat Ishbia
Mortgage executive and former Michigan State guard Mat Ishbia is the new majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, after the NBA’s board of governors approved his plan to purchase the controlling stake of those franchises from Robert Sarver. The league announced the approval Monday...
