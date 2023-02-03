ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Chicago Bears Help Promote NFL in Trip to Spain

Chicago Bears help promote NFL in trip to Spain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have finished five days of clinics with kids in Barcelona and Madrid to help promote the NFL in Spain. The last day of the clinics was Tuesday in Madrid, with several hundred...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: Nets ‘Not Planning' to Trade Kevin Durant by Deadline

Report: Nets 'not planning' to trade Kevin Durant by deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks officially inked the blockbuster trade that would send the superstar point guard Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks. But the trade left many people wondering what the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

Who Is the NBA's GOAT? Who Cares? Savor LeBron James' Greatness

Who cares who's the NBA's GOAT? Savor LeBron's greatness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are certain indelible moments in NBA history, whether you witnessed them first-hand or not. One certainly arrived Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer with his fellow...
UTAH STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
NBC Chicago

Kyrie Irving Trade Draws Reactions From Bulls, Bears on Twitter

Bulls, Bears react to Kyrie Irving trade on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving got his wish. Just days after reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets, Irving is headed to Dallas to play alongside Luka Doncic in the Mavericks backcourt. The NBA world was on alert for a blockbuster deal involving the controversial player, yet it still created some shockwaves on social media, including one Bulls player.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBA Twitter Goes Wild After LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record

NBA Twitter goes wild after LeBron James breaks scoring record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The King has finally done it. LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the NBA's all-time scoring record during the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Crypto.com...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

Drake Makes Amusing Cameo in LeBron James' Celebratory Video

Drake makes amusing cameo in LeBron James' celebratory video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Drake was on his worst behavior on Tuesday. After LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time leading scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA on TNT unveiled a series of videos featuring players and celebrities praising the kid from Akron for his achievement.
OHIO STATE
NBC Chicago

Bears Partial Owner Andrew McKenna Passes at Age 93

Bears partial owner Andrew McKenna passes at age 93 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Andrew McKenna, partial owner and board member for the Chicago Bears, passed at the 93-years-old. "This afternoon we lost a friend of more than 40 years to our family and the Bears," chairman George McCaskey...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Patrick Mahomes Corrects Dad's Comments About 2017 NFL Draft

Patrick Mahomes corrects dad's comments about 2017 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just over a week ago, Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., went on Parkins & Spiegel on 670 the Score to deliver some interesting insight on the 2017 NFL draft. Mahomes' father said the Chicago Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBA Approves Sale of Phoenix Suns, Mercury to Mat Ishbia

Mortgage executive and former Michigan State guard Mat Ishbia is the new majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, after the NBA’s board of governors approved his plan to purchase the controlling stake of those franchises from Robert Sarver. The league announced the approval Monday...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

