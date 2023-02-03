Suburban Park District Cancels Cooking Class Focused on Transatlantic Slave Trade Following Backlash

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
oakpark.com
Park district cancels controversial cooking camp
The Park District of Oak Park will no longer offer a summer cooking camp for children based on the foods found during the Transatlantic Slave Trade. The day camp was pulled following intense public criticism that it glorified this country’s painful history of forcibly removing African people from their homelands, stripping them of the most basic human rights and enslaving them.
South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats
At the southwestern edge of Cook County, near the junction of Interstate 80 and La Grange Road, sits an unpretentious 960-acre field. From the window of a passing car, it could easily be mistaken as the future home of yet another nondescript strip mall instead of the globally significant habitat it is.
wlsam.com
Pastor Corey Brooks is one step closer to transforming the South Side of Chicago
Pastor Corey Brooks joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the 8 million donation Project H.O.O.D. received from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation and what job training & teen mentorship programs they will offer at the community center. Pastor Brooks also explains why helping the City of Chicago is not a political issue, but a community issue. https://www.projecthood.org/support.
thesouthlandjournal.com
South Suburban College to Host Forklift Operator Training Courses at Oak Forest Center
South Suburban College to Host Forklift Operator Training Courses at Oak Forest Center (South Holland, IL) — Institute is offering Forklift Operator Training in March and April 2023 at the Oak Forest Center. This certification course covers the basic forklift driving skills needed for a Forklift Operator Certification. Each...
Mayor Lightfoot’s INVEST South/West is delivering for Chicago’s Black and Brown developers
THE AUBURN GRESHAM Apartments (838 W. 79th St.) shown in the rendering above, was the first INVEST South/West project to be approved by the City Council in 2022. (Photo credit: Department of Planning and Development) By: Torrey Barrett, Principal Imagine Development Group; Larry Huggins, CEO Riteway-Huggins Construction Services, Inc; AJ...
Chicago Heights fire: Massive blaze breaks out at south suburban furniture factory
The fire has since been extinguished, but crews have been monitoring hot spots, officials said.
2 Chicago Hotels Land on US News & World Report's '50 Best Hotels' List for 2023
Can't take a vacation? With two Chicago hotels newly deemed some of the top hotels in the nation, you might want to consider a staycation instead. In a list that spans an Inn in Ojai, an adults-only luxury hotel in Vermont, a resort in Hawaii and a mansion in South Carolina, U.S. News & World Report has released its list of "The 50 Best Hotels in the USA" 2023. The list, editors say, was compiled using a variety of factors, including hotel star rankings, industry accolades, guest sentiment and more.
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
Suburban ice cream shop branches out into donuts, coffee
It’s early on a Saturday morning, and people are already stopping by the Triple Scoop’d Ice Cream Shop in Park Ridge. WBBM Newsradio’s Rob Hart reports.
Chicago Police Officer Works To Bridge The Gap Between Community and Police Through Youth Program
A Chicago police officer for 20 years, Shanita Foster said she is working every day to bridge the gap between the community and police, especially in Black and Brown communities. “We need to have a better relationship with the police,” she said. “Most neighborhoods that you go to—they’re afraid of...
Several New Restaurants Headed to O'Hare's Terminal 5 in Dining Revamp
On the heels of a major renovation across O'Hare International Airport, one terminal inside is slated to receive a major boost in dining options by this summer, according to Chicago aviation officials. Terminal 5, long known as the home of the majority of the airport's international flights, will be receiving...
Asian American groups host Chicago mayoral forum with 8 candidates; Lori Lightfoot not attending
The Asian American population in Chicago is up 29% since 2010. And community members want to make sure the people who want to be the next mayor of Chicago earn their vote.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A running club in Chicago mobilized to help tamaleras who had been robbed
CHICAGO - Sundays are special for David Pasqual Ruiz. He honors the memory of his father by inviting others to run through the neighborhood where he once walked holding his dad’s hand as a child. Pilsen for him means family. The murals, the sounds and the tamales all remind him of his community, he said.
Roderick Sawyer’s Father Is His Hero. But The Former Mayor’s Son Says He’ll Bring His Own Ideas To City Hall
CHICAGO — No sitting alderman has ever been elected mayor of Chicago — but Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) hopes to change that. Sawyer, the son of former Chicago mayor Eugene Sawyer, is making his bid for mayor after more than a decade representing South Side neighborhoods in City Council.
Lee Bey Shows Off South Side Sites in ‘Building/Blocks’
There’s more to Chicago’s architectural legacy than its gleaming downtown skyline. All throughout the city, there are buildings that inspire — you just have to know where to look. The good news is: Chicago’s got a guy for that. In his special “Building/Blocks: The Architecture of...
Nationally renowned pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Joseph Barber II, to speak at Benedictine University – Febuary 10 at 2 PM
As part of its Black History Month celebration, and in keeping with its mission to provide a transformative and integrative educational experience grounded in Benedictine values, Benedictine University will host acclaimed pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Barber II on February 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. Rev....
A look inside the new migrant shelter in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a new look inside a Woodlawn school now serving as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) tweeted out photos over the weekend from inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School. It's now setup with computers, cots inside a sleeping area and a washer and dryer for laundry.Lopez criticized the conditions in the shelter, writing "it looks like an illegal conversion on steroids."Dozens of people moved in last week, despite objections from some people in the community. The city of Chicago says up to 250 migrants could stay there for up to two years.
Naperville residents unable to get help with fiber cement siding that's cracking years early
A group of residents in a Naperville real estate development are all dealing with the siding on their newer homes having dozens, even hundreds of cracks.
chicagoagentmagazine.com
2108 W Sunnyside Avenue, Chicago
Fine craftsmanship meets modern lifestyle in this historic renovation of a Victorian home in Lincoln Square. Welcoming front porch, grand staircase in the foyer, original pocket doors and restored millwork are some of the beautiful features. Perennial and raised bed gardens bring you closer to nature. This house is a vintage lover’s dream.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Check stolen from mailbox ‘washed’ and cashed by thief | Police reports Jan. 30-Feb. 5
A 63-year-old Brookfield man went to police on Jan. 31 to report that a $4,300 check he’d placed in a mailbox at the Brookfield Post Office had been stolen and “washed” by an unknown person who cashed it via a mobile app. The victim told police that...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2