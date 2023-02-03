Baz Luhrmann Says 'Elvis' Awards Season Is a 'Roller Coaster' Since Lisa Marie Presley's Death (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
How Riley Keough Feels About Grandma Priscilla Presley Challenging Mom Lisa Marie's Trust
Riley Keough "is disappointed" that Priscilla Presley is challenging Lisa Marie Presley's trust. A source tells ET that Riley feels that Priscilla's challenge to the late Lisa Marie's will goes against "her mom's wishes." "Riley wants to keep the family together and keep Lisa Marie's legacy in a positive light,...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Says He and Their 14-Year-Old Twin Daughters Are ‘Reeling’ From Her ‘Incomprehensible’ Death
An “incomprehensible” loss. Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood shared a heart-wrenching update on how he and their 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, are coping in the wake of the singer’s death. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and […]
Death Cocktail Revealed: Lisa Marie Presley Took Lethal Opioids, Lost 40-50 Lbs. Weeks Before Death
Lisa Marie Presley was on an extreme weight loss regimen and had relapsed into taking opioids in the months leading up to her tragic death on Thursday, January 12, sources confirmed. The "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" singer had fallen dependent on drugs after she wanted to look her best...
Here’s what will happen to Graceland after Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Graceland, Elvis Presley’s mansion and tourist destination, is going to the rock icon’s granddaughters following the death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, at age 54.
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their 14-Year-Old Twins Will 'Carry Our Family's Legacy'
A memorial for the late singer-songwriter will be held on Sunday at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband is addressing the loss of his former wife after her tragic death last week. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley," Lockwood, 61, said in a statement to PEOPLE about Presley and his 14-year-old girls on Wednesday. "Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible." "The most important...
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
Lisa Marie Presley lost 50 pounds before death, was back on opioids: Report
More information is coming to light about the days leading up to the untimely death of Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 12. Presley, the only child of music legend Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, had begun taking opioids again -an addiction she had long struggled with- and lost a massive amount of weight to prepare […]
Riley Keough’s Husband Speaks About Daughter They Secretly Welcomed at Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial
Amid all of the pain and grief, the Presleys are feeling in the wake of Lisa Marie’s death, they are also celebrating the birth of Riley Keough’s first child. Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, secretly welcomed their baby, a daughter, on an unknown date. And they chose to reveal her birth today during a eulogy penned by Keough and read by Smith-Petersen today (Jan.22).
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Days: Opioids, Plastic Surgery, and Drastic Weight Loss (Report)
Lisa Marie Presley passed away January 12, and new details have emerged about her final days. TMZ reports Presley wanted to look her best for award season as she helped promote “Elvis,” a movie about her late father’s life. Insiders tell the site that she had plastic...
Riley Keough Shares A Photo From The ‘Last Time’ She Saw Her ‘Beautiful Mama’ Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough, eldest daughter of Elvis Presley‘s only child Lisa Marie Presley, mourned her late mother with another poignant tribute on Tuesday, Jan 24. Riley, a new mom herself, shared a pic to Instagram of the last time she saw Lisa Marie. In the snap, Riley leaned in towards her mom as they sat for dinner at a restaurant. Riley, 33, wore a silver crop top and matching skirt, while Lisa wore a stylish black jacket with brass buttons, her hair falling in loose curls around her shoulders. Riley, bearing a strong resemblance to her mama, wore her hair long and straight.
'She’s Under 24/7 Guard': Lisa Marie Presley Revealed Whereabouts Of Scientology Leader's Missing Wife In Long-Lost Interview, Claimed David Miscavige Living In 'Underground Bunker'
Lisa Marie Presley apparently revealed the whereabouts of Scientology leader's wife, Shelly Miscavige, in a long-lost interview. David Miscavige's wife hasn't been seen in public since 2007, and it's unclear where she is. “She was a force to be reckoned with. I don’t know what exactly went down. I do...
Riley Keough Breaks Silence 1 Week After Mother Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Forever in her heart. Riley Keough has broken her silence after her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died at the age of 54. Keough, 33, shared a throwback photo from her childhood on Friday, January 20, simply added a red heart emoji in the caption of her Instagram upload. The sweet post came one day after […]
Lisa Marie Presley lived with her first ex-husband after being married and divorced three more times
Lisa Marie Presley and Danny KeoughPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Lisa Marie Presley was married four times. Yet, she was living with her first ex-husband at the time of her death.
