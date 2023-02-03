Camila Cabello experiences Brazilian love while leaving a bar in Rio de Janeiro

Camila Cabello experiences Brazilian love while leaving a bar in the Lapa district of Rio de Janeiro. The Cuban American singer was photographed surrounded by security after fans gathered outside the establishment to get a glimpse of the “Havana” singer.

According to reports, Cabello is filming a new movie in the South American country.

GrosbyGroup Camila Cabello guarded while leaving a bar in Rio de Janeiro

Camila’s trip comes after kicking off the New Year with an environmental message. Cabello shared a post with multiple videos and photos, sharing her excitement over spending time at the Volcano National Park in Rwanda and getting to hang out with gorillas.

“I never imagined in my wildest dreams i could one day hike in the rainforest and be able to… look in the eyes of a Silverback gorilla and literally bow in his presence,” she wrote in her post.

“And to know that we could have an experience like this and be able to share space with these noble giants, is all made possibly by people dedicated to their conservation and protection and to know that it was good for both wildlife and the local communities was CRUCIAL.”

“I fell in love with this place and the people we met along the way..(shout out to my friend Francois Bigirimana!!!) they have exponentially brought up the number of gorillas and are efficiently helping to save these precious creatures from extinction. Also we were able to visit Kigali and go to the Rwandan Genocide museum.”