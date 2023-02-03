ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Biden administration tries to toughen school nutrition standards

By Scripps News
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FW6Qc_0kbrDeho00

The meals that millions of students eat while at school in the United States is yet again in focus for lawmakers and the White House as the Biden administration looks to improve various health factors for what students in the U.S consume while they learn.

Under a new efforts, the Biden administration hopes to lower sugar and sodium while pushing for more foods with whole grains under new guidelines proposed on Friday.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, "This is a national security imperative. It’s a healthcare imperative for our children. It’s an equity issue. It’s an educational achievement issue. And it’s an economic competitiveness issue."

But some expressed concern that stricter guidelines will have schools reducing choice on menus, Reuters reported .

Michael Gasper, a nutrition services supervisor in Wisconsin said, "Most districts allow students to leave campus. They’ll be hitting the convenience stores, the fast-food restaurants."

He said, "Nutrition is only nutrition if they eat it."

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

A quote from Reagan that is no longer true under the Biden administration | Letter

Former president Ronald Reagan gave this pertinent message to America years ago. Yet it is applicable to be reaffirmed today. “We the people tell the government what to do. It doesn’t tell us. We the people are the ‘driver’, the government is the ‘car’ and we decide where it should go and by what route and how fast. Almost all the world’s Constitutions are documents in which governments tell the people what their privileges are. Our Constitution is a document in which we the people tell the government what it is allowed to do. We the people are free.”
Washington Examiner

Biden judge delivers gun industry huge win in New Jersey

A federal judge in New Jersey on Tuesday iced a new law celebrated by liberals that would allow the state to shut down, and likely bankrupt, the firearms industry if a single gun were misused in a crime. U.S. District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi, a Biden appointee, said that he...
NEW JERSEY STATE
BBC

State of the Union 2023: Five takeaways from Biden's speech

Joe Biden delivered an animated and at times combative State of the Union speech at a pivotal moment for his presidency. It came as he is poised to launch a re-election campaign and is dealing with Republicans controlling one chamber of Congress for the first time. Here are five key...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy