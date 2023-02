Mission Bay basketball tournament, San Diego girls wrestling championships on tap this weekend

Here's a look at this weekend high school sports highlights:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Battle at the Bay

Where: Mission Bay High School

When: Saturday

Admission: $15 per session or $30 daily ticket

Schedule: Scripps Ranch (13-10) vs. Del Norte (15-6), 10 a.m.; Hoover (12-12) vs. Otay Ranch (15-10), 11:30 a.m.; No. 3 Montgomery (21-3) vs. No. 8 Santa Fe Christian (22-4), 1:30 p.m.; No. 7 Lincoln (21-2) vs. No. 10 El Camino (17-7), 3 p.m.; San Diego High (16-8) vs. No. 6 Torrey Pines (16-8), 5 p.m.; No. 5 Mission Bay (18-6) vs. Mission Hills (13-11), 6:30 p.m; Temecula Rancho Christian (16-10) vs. La Costa Canyon (13-10), 8 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

San Diego Section Championships

Where: Division I at Steele Canyon HS; Division II at Holtville HS

When: Saturday, Finals start around 5 p.m. Top 4 in each weight class advance to the Masters Meet

Admission: $15 adults, $ 9 students

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .