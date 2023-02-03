ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

NM State Police team up with Las Cruces PD for ‘crime suppression’ operation

By Dave Burge
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – New Mexico State Police are teaming up with the Las Cruces Police Department on an eight-week “proactive crime suppression operation”  in Las Cruces.

The joint operation began Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Officers will conduct saturation patrols in areas known for criminal activity in Las Cruces.

Officers will also hold warrant roundups, targeting “violent criminals who have outstanding absconder warrants for violent crimes and are believed to be involved in ongoing criminal activity in the Las Cruces area,” according to the release announcing the campaign.

“Proactive crime suppression efforts are a cornerstone to making our communities safer,” said Tim Johnson, chief of the New Mexico State Police. “By working in partnership with our local law enforcement agencies we will be better equipped to attain that goal.”

Robert Gosselin
4d ago

Sounds like a good plan but if the "no cash bail" law remains in effect they will be fighting an uphill battle. I say keep it for first time offenders but not for repeat offenders. Otherwise, all they will be doing is rounding up the same people over and over.

