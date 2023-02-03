Read full article on original website
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Enjoy sweet treats at these Cleveland area chocolate shopsJackie MyersCleveland, OH
As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
tourcounsel.com
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter
The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
Renovated local Chick-fil-A reopening this week
Chick-fil-A is officially reopening its doors in Rocky River Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Cleveland.com
Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
cleveland19.com
Malley’s Chocolates sells a portion of company, plans to expand to new markets
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some significant changes in the works for the iconic Malley’s Chocolates. 19 News was the first to report that Malley’s sold a portion of the three-generation family business. Clevelanders don’t need to panic though, you’ll still be able to get your chocolate...
Morning Journal
Avon: Caruso Cabinets founder earns Hall of Fame Induction
Since opening his own business in 2001, Tom Caruso of Caruso Cabinets, 35960 Detroit Road in Avon, has strived to create only the best designs for his customers. Caruso recently received high honors for his work in the area when he was recognized by the North Coast Building Industry Association.
Enjoy sweet treats at these Cleveland area chocolate shops
Several Cleveland area shops can satisfy your sweet tooth when you're craving a chocolaty treat. They offer everything from classic favorites to one-of-a-kind creations. The chocolate shops include:
Morning Journal
Lorain: Horizon Science Academy seniors model constructed spring designs
Horizon Science Academy of Lorain, 760 Tower Blvd., is encouraging students to find their creative side. Seniors in Marlene Nagy’s art class partnered to create their own spring and summer fashions and modeled them in a school-wide fashion show Feb. 6. “I’m so happy with the turnout,” Nagy said....
Medina Co. needs drivers for senior meal delivery, compassion programs
The Medina County Office of Older Adults needs drivers to deliver meals to seniors who are homebound and take seniors out on their errand runs.
Six vehicles stolen in Willoughby in 6th car dealership break-in since December
Six vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in Willoughby Monday morning after multiple people broke a rear garage window and stole the key fobs inside, according to a report from police.
Morning Journal
Lorain County Beekeepers Association offers intermediate beekeeping class
The Lorain County Beekeepers Association will offer an intermediate beekeeping class from 10 a.m. to noon, April 8, at Life Church, 1033 Elm St. Grafton, according to a news release. The class is aimed at second- and third-year beekeepers. Topics will include: Splitting a hive, a demonstration and evaluation of...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
Morning Journal
High school boys basketball: SWC, LC8 standings and scenarios, GLC tournament schedule
With all of the buzz surrounding the release of the tournament brackets, the heated race for several local conferences shouldn’t be put on the back burner. The SWC and LC8 crowns will come down to the wire in the final two weeks of the regular season, and the GLC tournament gets underway on Feb. 7. Here are the conference standings, clinching scenarios and schedules for the final two weeks.
The Macaron Tea Room at Eton Will Permanently Close This Month
Broadview Heights will remain open
OHSWCA District Duals roundup: Brecksville, St. Edward and Wadsworth to contend for Division I state crown
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The field for this season’s OHSWCA state wrestling duals is set after district duals for all three divisions took place statewide Saturday. Each of last season’s Division I final four teams, Brecksville, St. Edward, Wadsworth and Perrysburg, are all back in contention this season. Brecksville rolled through the upper half of the North Canton Hoover district bracket, while Wadsworth made it to their fifth straight state duals with an impressive comeback win over Massillon Perry.
Lucky Ducky Medina is, in fact, all it’s quacked up to be
MEDINA, Ohio -- If you’re in Medina, don’t be surprised if a toy duck paddles its way across your path. Brandy Kerr is working to bring some joy to people through her Lucky Ducky Medina project, in which she leaves little decorated rubber ducks on vehicles and other places for people to find.
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
ideastream.org
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric
Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
cleveland19.com
Downtown Cleveland restaurant closing after more than 30 years in business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is an end of an era at a downtown Cleveland restaurant. Karl’s Inn of the Barristers on West 3rd Street has announced it will soon be closing. The beloved restaurant sits across the street from the Justice Center. Owner Karl Abounader told 19 News...
