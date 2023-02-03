ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana bill launches study to improve 911 response across counties

By Kristen Eskow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CmDDx_0kbrCHLk00

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that aims to help improve 911 response across county lines.

When you call 911, sometimes the closest first responders don’t receive that call . This can happen if you’re near a county boundary.

Since not all counties use the same computer-aided dispatch system, 911 dispatchers sometimes cannot see what resources are available in a neighboring county.

Indiana lawmakers advance bill to expand public health services

“For me, it’s all about my son,” said George West, who testified at the Indiana Statehouse Thursday alongside a picture of his son, Matt.

When Matt went into cardiac arrest in Fishers in 2019, dispatchers sent paramedics from three miles away in Hamilton County instead of an available team roughly one mile away in Marion County.

The two counties use different computer-aided dispatch systems.

George wonders if his son’s life could have been saved with a faster response.

“This has been going on a long time, and how many people have lost their lives?” he said.

Last year, Indiana lawmakers commissioned a study to find ways to improve communication across county lines.

Now, State Sen. Kyle Walker (R-Fishers) is leading another bill that would require the state to study the costs and find the most feasible option.

Indiana Senator aims to free workers from non-compete clauses

“We’ve sort of identified the solution; it’s more about the cost and implementation,” Walker explained. “What are the actual steps that we can take to move towards full interoperability?”

Jeff Schemmer, who runs the Indiana Statewide 911 Board, said the fix is going to require additional state funding but believes it’s doable. A few other states are already working on implementing solutions, he added.

“The technology’s there,” Schemmer said. “Indiana is one of the leaders in 911 call delivery.”

“If in fact they do the right thing, and I’m sure they’re going to, it will save people’s lives,” West said.

The bill now heads to the Senate floor after unanimous approval in committee. If it becomes law, the study would need to be completed by July 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 1

Related
The Crusader Newspaper

Settlement agreement creates accessible absentee voting options for Indiana voters with print disabilities for elections

A historic Indiana lawsuit seeking increased ballot accessibility for voters with print disabilities has settled. As a result of the settlement, the state has agreed to acquire a new remote accessible ballot marking tool that will allow these voters to cast their absentee ballots privately and independently. Voters will be able to access and mark their ballots digitally with their own assistive technology thanks to this tool. Once the ballot has been marked, voters will be able to submit it via email. The tool will be available to voters in time for the May 2023 primary election.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras

Hoosiers with a low or moderate income were the focus of several bills in the Statehouse on Monday, including tweaks to the state’s earned income tax credit, supplemental food benefits and preschool vouchers.  Additionally, legislators moved bills related to cataloging state farmland and permitting speed cameras – though lawmakers still have reservations about the latter. […] The post Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Indiana DNR asks for your help in deer survey

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana DNR is looking for your input on deer hunting. It's asking hunters and residents to fill out a survey. The survey primarily focuses on deer population management. You can find the link to fill it out here.
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Holcomb Proclaims February 11 as Indiana 211 Day

INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, “Indiana 211 Day,” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211: an important, free resource, available to all Hoosiers. In 2022, Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers throughout Indiana with housing, utility assistance, health care, food and many other important resources.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana House passes bill allowing speed cameras in work zones

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana is a step closer to allowing speed cameras in work zones. The proposal has been discussed for several years, but it’s the first time it ever got a vote in the full House, which passed the bill 70-28. Advocates say the measure would protect construction workers and drivers going through work zones. […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties

Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Evicted renters in Indiana can apply to have record expunged

— The Indiana General Assembly has passed a bill that allows renters who have been previously evicted to apply to have that eviction action expunged. A renter can file a petition through their local court system to have an eviction removed from their record for cases where the eviction order was dismissed, the court ruled in favor of the renter or the renter worked to rectify the situation.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Energy bills soar across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) — There's outrage across the state of Indiana over soaring power bills. What's behind the spike and is there any relief in the future?. "Some AES customers have told CBS4 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Meijer launches revamped mPerks program in Indiana

(WANE) — After initially rolling out an updated rewards program to certain Michigan customers in January, Meijer’s revamped mPerks program has now made its way to Indiana Tuesday. According to Meijer, the updated mPerks program will allow for more personalized rewards and savings. With the changes, mPerks will...
INDIANA STATE
animalpetitions.org

Justice for Dog Apparently Stabbed, Choked to Death, and Left in Dumpster

Target: Mark Messmer, Indiana Senate Majority Leader. Goal: Support tougher sentences for animal cruelty felony convictions. The city of Indianapolis was shocked and sickened when a deceased dog was discovered in a dumpster. After an examination, reports confirmed that this animal, named Deron, had likely been stabbed and choked to death. Four people have since been charged with animal cruelty, including one defendant who later came under suspicion for the shooting death of a person.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
proclaimerscv.com

TANF Increase 2023: Are You Eligible For The Benefit?

The committee revealed last week that although 60 percent of poor adult Hoosiers get assistance from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, 80 percent of Indiana residents with impairments are jobless. A new measure may make it easier for all low-skilled workers to get employment in the state.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

3 Things I Didn’t Know About DUI Checkpoints in Indiana

We are fortunate to live in a time where innovation has given us multiple options to get home safely after going out for drinks beyond calling a cab or having someone in the group volunteer to not have any alcohol so they can be the designated driver for the night. While those two options are still perfectly good, and better than no options at all, the rise of ride-sharing services, Uber and Lyft, over the past several years has made it even easier to get home in a way other than driving yourself because you "only had a few," or you don't think you're that bad. However, as we know, many people push their luck and try to drive themselves home regardless of how many drinks they've had. As long as that continues, law enforcement across Indiana will continue to set up DUI checkpoints in an effort to keep the roads safe. I've always assumed that if you see a checkpoint on the road, you are required to go through it. But, that's not the case. As it turns out, you do have rights.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Indiana DNR Law Enforcement warns Indiana residents to stay off the ice

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement agency, there have been multiple incidents involving people falling through the ice in northern Indiana throughout Sunday. The department advises that icy conditions are going to continue to deteriorate and weaken as the weather gets warmer, and that community members...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy