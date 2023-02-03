Read full article on original website
Related
School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
marktechpost.com
Google AI Open-Sources Flan-T5: A Transformer-Based Language Model That Uses A Text-To-Text Approach For NLP Tasks
Large language models, such as PaLM, Chinchilla, and ChatGPT, have opened up new possibilities in performing natural language processing (NLP) tasks from reading instructive cues. The prior art has demonstrated that instruction tuning, which involves finetuning language models on various NLP tasks organized with instructions, further improves language models’ capacity to carry out an unknown task given an instruction. By comparing their finetuning procedures and strategies, They evaluate the approaches and outcomes of open-sourced instruction generalization initiatives in this paper.
marktechpost.com
UCLA Researchers Developed A New Deep Learning-Based Framework That Allows A Robot To Tackle Paper Folding And The Oriental Art of Origami
Everywhere we go, we come into contact with pliable, slim structures. Large deformations are a common feature of these structures when subjected to even relatively weak forces like gravity. Humans have an astonishingly deep, inherent awareness of the dynamics of such malleable objects. Getting robots to act with more human-like intuition is still a major area of study since it could lead to a wide range of useful applications for business and society.
Davos Tells Employers to Use Ear Pods to Spy On Workers' Brain Activity, Punish Them for Not Working Enough
Leaders from around the world recently convened at Davos, Switzerland to discuss new technologies and plans for the near future. Among the speakers was a futurist and ethicist who promoted the use of neurotechnology that would allow employers, governments, and others to decipher brain activity in unprecedented ways.
marktechpost.com
Meet Speechbox: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool That Transforms Audio Transcripts For Tasks Like Punctuation Restoration With The Whisper Language Model
Speechbox is a new tool that utilizes the power of machine learning to enhance the accuracy and usefulness of audio transcriptions. It is built on the premise that the Whisper language model is robust enough to transcribe a wide range of English speech accurately. Furthermore, Whisper was specifically trained to predict punctuated and orthographic text, which makes it well-suited for use in Speechbox.
techaiapp.com
Subtle hostile social media messaging is being missed by artificial intelligence tools
A NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence (StratCom COE) report has warned many of the artificial intelligence (AI) tools used to monitor social media posts are too literal and struggle to detect subtle hostile messaging and misinformation. Many machine learning models allow platforms, companies and governments to estimate the emotion...
Fury as taxpayer foots £44k bill to create virtual reality sea creature to help calm stressed-out office staff
TAXPAYERS are forking out £44,000 on a project to create a virtual reality sea creature for stressed-out office staff. The cash went to tech bosses who say their program is more calming than morphine. Government quango Innovate UK awarded the grant to London-based company Animorph to develop its Easel...
Comments / 0