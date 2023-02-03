ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warm start to the work week

OVERNIGHT: It will be mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the 60s this evening and 50s the rest of the night. TUESDAY: It will be warm again Tuesday after reaching the low 70s Monday. Tuesday afternoon won’t be far off in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy conditions. NWA Arkansas will get scattered showers through the day, while east and south Arkansas stay dry. Southerly wind earlier in the day will transition to easterly later in the day.
Little Rock police investigating homicide on 27th Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a homicide Tuesday. Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that they are investigating a homicide in the area of 27th Street and Scott Street Tuesday. Police said that there is one victim. They have not released the name...
Jefferson County deputies investigating possible drowning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found in a swimming pool early Monday morning. Officials with the sheriff’s office said deputies responded just before 3 a.m. to a home in the 2100 block of Cook Road where they found the body of 80-year-old Willis Baker.
Perry County Sheriff’s investigating homicide on Sunday

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office have opened a homicide investigation after a body was found in the Ouachita National Forest. According to deputies, the deceased man has been identified as 36-year-old Christopher Scott Pointer of Sherwood. The Conway Fire Department special operations...
Truex wins NASCAR’s sloppy return to Los Angeles Coliseum

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR’s return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its season-opening exhibition race — a sloppy Sunday night extravaganza in which the Wiz Khalifa halftime show might have been the most entertaining part of the event. Truex took the...

