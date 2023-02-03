ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

Henrietta man in custody after striking police vehicle to evade arrest

By Gio Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUk6D_0kbrB7dw00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Warrant Unit took 29-year-old Rochester resident Terrance J. Carter into custody in Henrietta on Thursday morning.

The MCSO says Carter had a bench warrant for his arrest issued by Monroe County Court for the charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On February 1, the MCSO, with assistance by the United States Marshal’s Task Force, Rochester Police Department, and New York State Police, located Carter in Rochester. As officials were approaching to take Carter into custody, he got into his vehicle and was able to evade arrest by striking a MCSO vehicle.

The MCSO says the air bags in the vehicle were activated and the vehicle sustained significant front end damage. They add that no one involved in the incident was injured, and also say the search for Carter continued throughout the evening.

The next day, on February 2, law enforcement located Terrence Carter located at a hotel in Henrietta. The MCSO says the building was surrounded and a plan was developed to take Carter into custody with no harm to himself or others.

The MCSO adds that Carter attempted to leave through a second story window, and was later taken into custody.

Carter, according to the MCSO, was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, and obstruction of governmental administration.

According to the MCSO, Carter was arraigned in Monroe County Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 3

Mike Green
4d ago

great job and no bail he should have never been on the streets but as long as he didn't get hurt that's all that matters hahaha COME ON MAN

Reply
3
blue eyed ?
4d ago

good to see judges useing more common sense and putting NO BAIL on people that continue to break the law after given appearance tix .

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Rochester Man Arrested in Domestic Assault

U.S. Marshals in Rochester have arrested an 18-year-old suspected in a domestic assault last week. Police say Ziamyre Crosby was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Holland Street, with an untraceable handgun sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket. The assault happened Thursday. The victim reported being punched in the...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Charged in String of Robberies

A Rochester man is charged in a string of robberies this morning. Greece Police say 20-year-old Jyon Myricks robbed a business on Mount Read Boulevard, then stole a car and used it to commit two more robberies in Rochester. Myricks is charged with attempted robbery and grand larceny. He's now...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Parolee convicted for fatal shooting during Rochester robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee arrested in Alabama for a fatal shooting in Rochester was convicted of murder, robbery, and more Monday. Prosecutors say Jarrelle Williams, 39, shot Sharell Brown and another person during a robbery on Phelps Avenue in April, 2022. Brown did not survive. The second victim, severely injured, was able to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Injured in Robbery on Rochester's West Side

Rochester police are investigating a mugging that left a man with a head injury. It happened late last night on Orange Street, on the city's west side. Police say the robber hit the man in the head with a gun. The gun went off, and activated the ShotSpotter system, but...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Woman Indicted in Death of 1-Year-Old Baby

A Rochester woman has been indicted in the beating death of her 1-year-old son. Twenty-six-year-old Bryasia Love is now charged with 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree manslaughter, and 1st-degree assault. Prosecutors say she assaulted A'Mias Love and his sister at her home on Joseph Avenue last month. A'Mias died at the hospital...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Impaired driver arrested in Lockport

On February 3, 2023 at 8:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Melissa A. McKeever, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 3, 2023, Troopers stopped McKeever on Old Beattie Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic...
LOCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism

GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
GENESEO, NY
News 8 WROC

Greece police officer sues town, department, Supervisor Reilich over whistleblower ‘retaliation’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Police Officer Casey Voelkl has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Greece, Greece Police Department, Supervisor Bill Reilich, and Deputy Supervisor Michelle Marini for what he calls “retaliation” against him in the wake of former Chief Drew Forsythe’s DWAI crash. Forsythe pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, driving while […]
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Deputies: Dave & Busters employee attacked by a group of juveniles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says an employee of Dave and Busters was attacked by a group of juveniles on Saturday night. Deputies responded to Dave and Busters on Miracle Mile Drive in Henrietta around 9 p.m. after getting reports of a fight. MCSO said...
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested for domestic violence jumps onto hood of patrol car

PENN YAN, N.Y. – Yates County Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Saturday at 9:37 p.m on Rubin Drive. Officials say Brian Lindsay charged at the patrol car when they got to the house, and jumped onto the hood. Once Lindsay was taken into custody, he spit blood into a deputy’s face.
YATES COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy