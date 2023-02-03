‘I don’t want her to come back’: Parents react after school lockdowns throughout Wake County after social media threats

Read full article on original website
cbs17
BeSmart gun safety presentation to follow security update at Wake County School Board meeting Tuesday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following multiple threats, lockdowns and guns found in schools, Wake County Public School leaders are set to address school security Tuesday as well as receive a presentation on safe gun storage at home. Friday, children at Zebulon and East Millbrook magnet middle schools were placed...
Zebulon Middle School students released early for Code Red lockdown after social media threat
The school's website says students will be dismissed starting at 12:15 p.m. or sooner.
cbs17
Fayetteville moving forward with study into recent city violence in efforts to improve crime prevention
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville city leaders are growing frustrated with gun violence that some claim is plaguing the city. This comes after a woman was shot and carjacked while walking to her car at Cumberland’s Food Mart on Monday afternoon. Two suspects waiting at the corner of...
cbs17
Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools send surveys to address bus driver shortage
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School District is considering some big changes for next year that could affect your child’s bus route. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools tell CBS 17 this is because of the district’s ongoing bus driver shortage. CHCCS only has 37 drivers on staff and nearly 40 vacancies. It’s led to a number of transportation issues this school year.
North Carolina woman charged in overdose death of high school student
A Spring Lake woman has been charged in connection to an overdose death of a teen in January.
cbs17
8-year-old death being investigated in Nash County, sheriff’s office says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An 8-year-old was found suffering from severe, life-threatening injuries on the side of a Nashville road Tuesday afternoon, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. While being transported to the hospital, the child was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office said they were notified of the...
cbs17
Grandma charged after beating 8-year-old girl to death in Nash County, sheriff’s office says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The grandmother of an 8-year-old girl has been charged with first-degree murder after beating her to death and leaving her on the side of the road in Nash County, its sheriff’s office confirmed late Tuesday night. Patricia Ricks, 72, has been charged with first-degree...
cbs17
Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
cbs17
Durham City Council members want more funding for HEART program, alternative to police response
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Every day in Durham, HEART responders hit the streets, but only in certain regions of the city and only during regular business hours. Now some city council members want more. “What I’d like to see is some expansion,” Councilmember Dr. Monique Holsey-Hyman said.
cbs17
Fake deputies swindling Cumberland County residents out of money in new phone scam, sheriff’s office warns
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Almost one year to the day of the last phone scam of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy impersonators, the county is warning residents of another. It has been reported “that another aggressive and sophisticated phone scam targeting citizens has been making the rounds throughout...
2 Franklin Co. teens to appear in court for murder of 19-year-old
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two teenage boys who were arrested in Franklin County and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. will appear in court today. Gavin Miller, 18, and Dillon Piper, 19, are charged with second degree murder for the death of Woods, who died on Jan. 29 in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
cbs17
2nd man charged with murder in Cumberland County November shooting, was previously cleared: sheriff’s office
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Robeson County man is the second person to be charged with murder in the November shooting death of another man in Hope Mills. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office previously cleared him of questioning in the murder investigation, but has now charged and arrested him anyway.
cbs17
Infant struck, 2 dead in Fayetteville house shooting, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An infant has been struck by gunfire in a shooting that has killed two adults in a Fayetteville home Tuesday night, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Bunce Road around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon...
North Carolina road rage shooter sought by sheriff
According to the sheriff's office, a verbal altercation ensued and the Audi driver retrieved a rifle from his vehicle.
cbs17
Teens charged in Franklin County murder given $5 million bonds
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers who are accused of killing another teenager appeared in Franklin County court Monday morning. Gavin Miller, 18, and Dillon Piper, 19, are each facing a second-degree murder charge after the death of Hamilton Woods Jr., a 19-year-old. The judge granted a request to continue—or push back the bond hearing—so both suspects are scheduled to be back in court this Friday.
wfncnews.com
Franklin County Murder Case Gets Special Prosecutor, Two Held on $5 Million Bond
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — A special prosecutor will handle the murder case against two Franklin County teens accused of killing a third. “What we do know is that three individuals showed up where Hamilton Woods was with his lady friend and her mom. We’re told they were wearing ski masks. They came with a loaded weapon and while they were there they shot a…
cbs17
Felon wanted for arrest in Sunday Durham road rage shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wanted in Sunday’s road rage shooting off of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive. Ira Brandon Thorpe, 31, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon. The charge comes after Thorpe fired a rifle multiple times from his vehicle at a Mustang as it drove away from the scene.
cbs17
Slain woman found in Cumberland County roadside homicide investigation identified, sheriff’s office says
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman found dead near the side of a road in Cumberland County that was later upgraded to a homicide investigation has been identified Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. Ashlee Chambers, 35, was found at 8:35 p.m. Friday in the 6900 block of...
WRAL
Victim says she pretended to be dead during deadly home invasion
Vance County deputies say an intruder was shot and killed after entering a home on Friday. Vance County deputies say an intruder was shot and killed after entering a home on Friday.
Spring Lake man charged in Harnett County drug overdose death
A man was arrested after another man was found dead from a drug overdose, according to Harnett County deputies.
