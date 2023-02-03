ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

southcarolinapublicradio.org

Coronary artery disease

This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. Arasi Maran about the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease. Dr. Maran is an Associate Professor of Medicine and she’s an interventional cardiologist at MUSC. Bobbi Conner has been producing and hosting public radio programs for over 30 years. She was...
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

DHEC offering free HIV/STD testing to SC residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering free HIV/STD testing on Feb. 7 in recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Testing will be offered at multiple public health departments located within the state. “In 2019, African Americans accounted for...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Animal Society to provide free pet vaccinations February 18

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dogs and cats can receive $150 in free services at a drive-thru vaccine clinic on February 18. Charleston Animal Society’s No Kill South Carolina Initiative has partnered with PetcoLove, 24Pet, the City of North Charleston , and MSPCA-Angell to provide free vaccines and microchips to dogs and cats. The goal of the event is to […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Mark Star

Did you apply for SC Family Independence Program being a needy? Thousands available for eligible families

A report shows that the approximate cost of living in South Carolina is said to be 4 percent lesser than the national average. On the other hand, housing is 15 percent lesser and utility is 9 percent more. In order to fulfill the basic requirements of life, you will need to spend 2 percent more than other states of the United States. Plus, the prices of clothing are 2 percent more and medical facilities and services are 5 percent lesser than in other places or areas. Of course, entertainment is an optional thing. You may or may not spend anything on it.
live5news.com

Gun violence victims, survivors receive free self-care day

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of National Gun Violence Survivors Week, Lowcountry gun violence survivors and organizations gathered Saturday for the survivors to receive free beauty treatments. Women who have lost loved ones to gun violence or are a victim themselves were treated to a self-care day to allow...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Pedestrian in deadly crosstown crash identified

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened near the crosstown last week. George Liles, 65, was hit by a vehicle on Spring Street near the Mcdonald’s during the early morning hours of February 3. Liles was taken to the Medical University of South […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Location of planned homeless shelter in Dorchester Co. raises concerns from neighbors

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors are expressing their concerns regarding the location for a planned multimillion dollar homeless shelter in Dorchester County. A 3.5-acre piece of land off Miles Jamison and Beverly roads is where Dorchester County Community Outreach wants to put a new homeless shelter for both men and women. However, locals have concerns about the location being so close to several neighborhoods and schools.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

DHEC: Charleston veterinarian fraudulently obtained drugs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A veterinarian in Charleston was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) after being accused of fraudulently obtaining oxycodone. Dr. Jennifer Stepp, 38, is charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and four counts of improper...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

'First-of-its-kind' medical waste facility to open in Summerville

A “first-of-its-kind” health care waste treatment and disposal company is set to open in Summerville. EcoSteris confirmed that March 1 will be the start date of its "state-of-the art" operations at 112 Fabricators St., according to an EcoSteris news release. The company claims to be the first facility...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Local golfer overcoming odds, playing with rare condition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville resident and Elon University golfer, Matthew Doyle, is holding his own on the golf course while overcoming adversity. “When you’re told at six or seven years old that you’re never gonna be able to play sports, that’s demoralizing,” Doyle said.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry activists gather to address police brutality

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members and organizations gathered Sunday evening to hold a vigil to remember the life of Tyre Nichols, who died after fatal encounters with law enforcement. Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7. Five Memphis police officers then beat him and inflicted...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager who disappeared Monday night has been located in North Carolina. The 15-year-old boy’s mother told deputies her son had last been seen at approximately 9 p.m. Monday. Deputies canvassed the Pawleys Island neighborhood around the family’s home but could find no sign of him.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC

