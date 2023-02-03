Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Related
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Coronary artery disease
This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. Arasi Maran about the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease. Dr. Maran is an Associate Professor of Medicine and she’s an interventional cardiologist at MUSC. Bobbi Conner has been producing and hosting public radio programs for over 30 years. She was...
wpde.com
DHEC offering free HIV/STD testing to SC residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering free HIV/STD testing on Feb. 7 in recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Testing will be offered at multiple public health departments located within the state. “In 2019, African Americans accounted for...
Experts weigh in on increase in heart disease deaths in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many in South Carolina say they've had first-hand experience with the state's deadliest disease. It's been 15 years since Soneika Santiago lost her mother, Christine, to heart disease at the age of 62. She says it came as a surprise because of how active and youthful her mom was.
Charleston Animal Society to provide free pet vaccinations February 18
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dogs and cats can receive $150 in free services at a drive-thru vaccine clinic on February 18. Charleston Animal Society’s No Kill South Carolina Initiative has partnered with PetcoLove, 24Pet, the City of North Charleston , and MSPCA-Angell to provide free vaccines and microchips to dogs and cats. The goal of the event is to […]
Parents call for more training in mental health for law enforcement
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A call to action at the state house, families requested training and more transparency from law enforcement. “It is difficult standing here today, to be talking about police reform that’ we’ve been talking about for years now," Brenda Murphy with the South Carolina NAACP said.
Did you apply for SC Family Independence Program being a needy? Thousands available for eligible families
A report shows that the approximate cost of living in South Carolina is said to be 4 percent lesser than the national average. On the other hand, housing is 15 percent lesser and utility is 9 percent more. In order to fulfill the basic requirements of life, you will need to spend 2 percent more than other states of the United States. Plus, the prices of clothing are 2 percent more and medical facilities and services are 5 percent lesser than in other places or areas. Of course, entertainment is an optional thing. You may or may not spend anything on it.
live5news.com
Gun violence victims, survivors receive free self-care day
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of National Gun Violence Survivors Week, Lowcountry gun violence survivors and organizations gathered Saturday for the survivors to receive free beauty treatments. Women who have lost loved ones to gun violence or are a victim themselves were treated to a self-care day to allow...
live5news.com
Inside of raincoat had ‘significant amount’ of gunshot residue, expert says
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial said a blue raincoat could have been used to transport a recently fired gun after the inside and outside of the jacket tested positive for gunshot residue. Murdaugh is on trial in Colleton County for the murders of his...
Alex Murdaugh Has Two Brothers and One Sister — Who Are They?
Since the early 1900s, the Murdaugh family has been a prominent and well-respected name in law in South Carolina. But in 2021, that all changed after former personal injury lawyer Alex Murdaugh was accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul, at their family’s hunting lodge.
Pedestrian in deadly crosstown crash identified
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened near the crosstown last week. George Liles, 65, was hit by a vehicle on Spring Street near the Mcdonald’s during the early morning hours of February 3. Liles was taken to the Medical University of South […]
live5news.com
Classroom Champions: Sanders Clyde music teacher needs keyboards for her Piano club
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Music is the heart and soul of Shayla Holmes’s classroom. Holmes has been teaching at Sanders Clyde Elementary School for two years. She has now also started a piano club to give her Title I students a chance to learn how to play. “Every single...
live5news.com
Location of planned homeless shelter in Dorchester Co. raises concerns from neighbors
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors are expressing their concerns regarding the location for a planned multimillion dollar homeless shelter in Dorchester County. A 3.5-acre piece of land off Miles Jamison and Beverly roads is where Dorchester County Community Outreach wants to put a new homeless shelter for both men and women. However, locals have concerns about the location being so close to several neighborhoods and schools.
abcnews4.com
DHEC: Charleston veterinarian fraudulently obtained drugs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A veterinarian in Charleston was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) after being accused of fraudulently obtaining oxycodone. Dr. Jennifer Stepp, 38, is charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and four counts of improper...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
'First-of-its-kind' medical waste facility to open in Summerville
A “first-of-its-kind” health care waste treatment and disposal company is set to open in Summerville. EcoSteris confirmed that March 1 will be the start date of its "state-of-the art" operations at 112 Fabricators St., according to an EcoSteris news release. The company claims to be the first facility...
abcnews4.com
Whitesides Elementary trespasser entered school through unlocked door, official confirms
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District's head of security Michael Reidenbach confirmed to ABC News 4 on Tuesday that 22-year-old Telvin Bolger, the man seen roaming the halls of Whitesides Elementary School less than two weeks ago, gained entry to the school via an unlatched door.
WIS-TV
“The Love Yourself” campaign to be hosted for South Carolina first responders
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three South Carolina organizations announced a campaign to promote the health and well-being of first responders. According to a press release, “The Love Yourself” campaign will be launched on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m., at the Lakeview Empowerment Center (BLEC) & Virtual, at 1218 Batchelor Street.
live5news.com
‘It’s disappointing’: Company expresses funding concerns for homes with slow internet
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A plan to bring faster internet to nearly 600 homes is in the works, but one service provider says that number should be a lot higher. The homes are in parts Berkeley and Charleston Counties – they’re getting part of a statewide $132 million investment.
live5news.com
Local golfer overcoming odds, playing with rare condition
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville resident and Elon University golfer, Matthew Doyle, is holding his own on the golf course while overcoming adversity. “When you’re told at six or seven years old that you’re never gonna be able to play sports, that’s demoralizing,” Doyle said.
live5news.com
Lowcountry activists gather to address police brutality
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members and organizations gathered Sunday evening to hold a vigil to remember the life of Tyre Nichols, who died after fatal encounters with law enforcement. Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7. Five Memphis police officers then beat him and inflicted...
live5news.com
Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager who disappeared Monday night has been located in North Carolina. The 15-year-old boy’s mother told deputies her son had last been seen at approximately 9 p.m. Monday. Deputies canvassed the Pawleys Island neighborhood around the family’s home but could find no sign of him.
Comments / 0