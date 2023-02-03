Bruce Willis’ Daughters Scout and Tallulah Willis Sparkle in Tinsel Dresses and Mesh Thigh-High Sandals at Stella McCartney X Adidas Party

Sister duo Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, daughters of actor Bruce Willis, attended the Stella McCartney x Adidas party yesterday in Los Angeles. Both parties sparkled in midi dresses with interesting footwear.

Scout’s ensemble was comprised of a shimmering silver dress featuring strappy cold-shoulder detailing that transitioned into a cape. She toted a teal suede clutch which she coupled with silver jewelry that sat around her neck and on her arm.

Similarly, her sister Tallulah wore a copper tinsel dress in a mock neck style with loads of volume. The garment was layered with curly sparkling strands in copper and yellow tones. The “Bandits” star carried a rounded leather red clutch and wore her hair short, orange and shaggy.

Scout wore nude mesh thigh highs that trailed up her legs with a sandal. Tallulah wore orange mules with geometric square toes and a shiny satin finish.

Stella McCartney hosted a party to celebrate 18 years of partnership with Adidas in Los Angeles. The fashion designer and German sportswear brand presented their spring/summer 2023 collection by taking over LA’s famous Henson Recording studio. The Adidas by Stella McCartney pays homage to Stella’s love of deep heritage in music and featured live performances from Koffee, Minke, Muna, and Beth Ditto alongside a celebration of movement through an immersive roller-skating piece by L.A RollerGirls.

