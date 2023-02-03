ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenport, NY

27east.com

Lidl in Westhampton Beach Closed for Roof Repairs

Lidl, the discount grocer on Sunset Avenue in Westhampton Beach, is not closing for good. And if the roof repairs they’re undertaking go smoothly, the Germany-based small inventory store with... more. William A. Mosley of North Carolina, formally of Southampton, died on January 29 in North Carolina. He was...
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
cottagesgardens.com

Hard Rock Cafe Co-Founder Splashes Out $35M on a Beachfront East Hampton Home

A roughly $35 million deal just went down in East Hampton, and the buyer of the prized property is Hard Rock Cafe’s co-founder, Peter Morton, according to the New York Post. The 6,100-square-foot home is nestled between Georgica Pond and the Atlantic, with 170 feet of ocean frontage. The 75-year-old buyer, who is no stranger to building empires, owns a directly adjacent property and plans to expand his estate. With the location and the property’s potential size, it’s poised to become an incredibly valuable Hamptons residence.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
seiskamimura.com

Hamptons Guide: Restaurant Week, Jean-Georges at Topping Rose

Address | 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, NY 11932. With a polar vortex hitting Sag Harbor this weekend we were happy to take advantage of restaurant week and find refuge in an evening of fine dining at Jean-Georges at Topping Rose. Our friend suggested that a group of us go together and of the participating restaurant week restaurants Jean-Georges was able to accommodate the 8 of us. When we arrived, we were ushered to the barn which was a first for us. We settled into our rustic chic table and enjoyed the prix fixe menu. As you can imagine we were all preoccupied with chatting and catching up so I didn’t capture a shot of the restaurant week menu (which isn’t available online) or the variety of cocktails but below you can see what I selected for the meal. As is standard, a Jean-Georges dining experience rarely disappoints and this was no exception. The dishes were tasty and the weather didn’t deter me from ending the meal with a salted caramel sundae that came with chocolate drizzled peanuts. It was a fun night and a great way to end restaurant week.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Company Buys Huntington Coach

Transportation company Huntington Coach has been purchased by Beacon Mobility, which operates 17 other brands in 22 states, according to th the websie Mergers & Acquisitions. Huntington Coach was founded in 1927, transported workers in World War II, and expanded into school transportation over the years. Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

This Suffolk County Town Among Best Places To Travel In 2023, Forbes Says

New Yorkers seeking their next great vacation destination need look no further than their own backyard, according to Forbes. Among the outlet’s list of the 50 best places to travel in 2023 is Long Island’s Riverhead. The historic Suffolk County town on the North Shore was admired for its many activities, including the Long Island Aquarium and the Jamesport Brewery. Visitors can also snap a picture of the “Big Duck,” a 20-feet-tall building shaped like a duck that was built in 1931, Forbes said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Karasmatic Day Spa opens second location in Port Jefferson

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Karasmatic Day Spa on Jan. 19. Based in Bayport for over 14 years, the full service day spa recently opened its second location at 41 North Country Road in Port Jefferson across from Mather Hospital. The new location...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
27east.com

Body Found In Vehicle By East Hampton Airport Tuesday Morning

The body of a man was found in a vehicle parked in a field across from East Hampton Airport on Tuesday morning, February 7, in what police described as an... more. The East Hampton Town Police Department named Officer Bradley Hughes its Officer of the Year, ... 31 Jan 2023 by Michael Wright.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Outreach Receives $1.25 Million In Opioid Settlement Funds From Suffolk County for Workforce Development Project

Outreach, the agency known for life-saving alcohol and substance use treatment, recovery, and professional training, was selected out of over 100 submissions to receive a two-year grant of $1.25 million from the first phase of the Opioid Settlement funds in Suffolk County. To fill an urgent need for workforce for credentialed addiction and substance abuse counselors, these funds will provide Suffolk County Workforce Development Scholarships (SCWDS) for 200 Suffolk county residents to attend the Outreach Training Institute (OTI) Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor (CASAC) training.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Long Island man hit by 2 vehicles, killed in Farmingville: police

Editor’s note: Police initially said that the pedestrian’s first name was “Ronald.” They later issued a correction, saying that his first name was “Roland.” The story below has been updated to reflect this. — FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and died Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities. […]
FARMINGVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Vulnerable Adult From Long Island

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult from Long Island.Kyle Cyriax, age 28, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in the hamlet of Brentwood, on Crooked Hill Road, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. Cyri…
BRENTWOOD, NY
Daily Voice

Lindenhurst Man Dies After Falling Into Canal

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who fell into a canal on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Department officers responded to a call of a man in the canal in Lindenhurst behind a residence on the 900 block of Pacific St., at around 9:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
LINDENHURST, NY
HuntingtonNow

2 Huntington Residents Killed in Crash

Two residents of Huntington were killed Monday in a motor vehicle crash in Manorville, Suffolk County police said. Kevin Vollmer, 50, was driving a 2019 Ford van south on Wading River Road at North Street when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY

