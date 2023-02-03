Address | 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, NY 11932. With a polar vortex hitting Sag Harbor this weekend we were happy to take advantage of restaurant week and find refuge in an evening of fine dining at Jean-Georges at Topping Rose. Our friend suggested that a group of us go together and of the participating restaurant week restaurants Jean-Georges was able to accommodate the 8 of us. When we arrived, we were ushered to the barn which was a first for us. We settled into our rustic chic table and enjoyed the prix fixe menu. As you can imagine we were all preoccupied with chatting and catching up so I didn’t capture a shot of the restaurant week menu (which isn’t available online) or the variety of cocktails but below you can see what I selected for the meal. As is standard, a Jean-Georges dining experience rarely disappoints and this was no exception. The dishes were tasty and the weather didn’t deter me from ending the meal with a salted caramel sundae that came with chocolate drizzled peanuts. It was a fun night and a great way to end restaurant week.

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO