Auburn lands commitment of blue-chip guard Labaron Philon

 4 days ago

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl picked up the second big commitment of the week, with guard Labaron Philon choosing the Tigers on Friday.

From Baker High School in Mobile, Ala., Philon is the top recruit in the state, ranked as the No. 9 point guard and the No. 41 player in the nation by the 247Sports composite.

He selected Auburn over the other teams in his final six: Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Kansas.

“Auburn was always a top choice since a young age,” Philon told ESPN. “Coach Pearl started recruiting me a few years ago and had recruited me hard. He has kept his word throughout the process.”

The 2024 class now consists of the 6-foot-4 Philon; point guard Tahaad Pettiford, a five-star prospect from Jersey City, N.J., who committed on Wednesday; and Peyton Marshall of Marietta, Ga., a 6-foot-11, 310-pound center.

–Field Level Media

