NFL sponsors CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin episode

The NFL and the American Heart Association will come together to provide free CPR education and training throughout next week at the Phoenix Convention Center leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

The decision comes after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin required lifesaving CPR after collapsing on the field in Cincinnati Jan. 2.

As part of the “NFL Experience” event in Phoenix, a mobile training unit will be set up for interested visitors to receive CPR training from experts. The American Heart Association also has partnered with Hamlin, who has begun a social media challenge called the #3forHeart CPR Challenge to encourage young people to learn the technique. CPR can restart breathing and blood circulation for those in cardiac arrest.

“Being able to deliver care in emergency situations is not just important at sporting events, but in all walks of life,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement Friday.

Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will take place Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.

