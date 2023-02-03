Reports: Alabama hires Tommy Rees as OC

Alabama is hiring Tommy Rees as its offensive coordinator, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Rees, most recently the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, will replace Bill O’Brien on coach Nick Saban’s staff. O’Brien left to become offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

Saban turned his attention to Rees after reportedly being told by Ryan Grubb, the offensive coordinator of Washington, and Akron head coach Joe Moorhead that they weren’t interested.

Rees, 30, turned down an opportunity to join former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly at LSU when he left for Baton Rouge in late 2021. Rees remained OC on Marcus Freeman’s first-year staff in 2022.

Rees had preliminary discussions with Saban before boarding an Alabama Crimson Tide private plane on Thursday in South Bend, Ind., according to The Athletic.

The Irish ranked No. 60 in all of FBS in total offense in 2022 with 396.2 yards per game.

A former Notre Dame quarterback, Rees threw for 7,670 yards and 61 touchdowns against 37 interceptions in 47 games from 2010-13. Rees joined Notre Dame’s staff as quarterbacks coach in 2017 before being elevated to offensive coordinator in 2020.

–Field Level Media

