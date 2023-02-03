Read full article on original website
Casper Man Sentenced to 8 – 10 Years for Aggravated Assault, Burglary
A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded M-16 rifle at a woman during a drug heist was sentenced to 8- to- 10 years imprisonment. Antonio David Harrington, born in 2002, was sentenced by Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson. Harrington was initially arrested in Colorado and brought before...
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/6/23 – 2/7/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Man Pleads Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges In Natrona County
"I thought today was going to be the day" said the victim, walking into Wyoming Medical Center. "The day?" asked the accompanying Sergeant. "The day I was going to die." That conversation was documented in an affidavit accompanying a case that came before the Natrona County District Court, involving aggravated assault, two counts of domestic battery, false imprisonment, and strangulation.
Casper Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Prized ’72 Chevelle
A Casper man pleaded guilty to stealing a prized '72 Chevelle. Jaelin Miller, 27, said that he did, in fact, take the car with intent to deprive the owners thereof in the fall of 2022. According to Assistant District attorney Jared Holbrook, in exchange for a guilty plea, Miller will...
Casper Man Sentenced to 4-6 Years in Prison for Burglary
A Casper man was sentenced to 4- 6- years at the Wyoming State Penitentiary by Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 2. Robert G. Bockman Jr., born in 1980, was taken into custody directly after sentencing. The investigation started on January 20, 2022 when officers responded...
Casper Man Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
A Casper man pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to minutes from the hearing in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne on Thursday. His trial was scheduled for Jan. 23, but he decided to plead guilty. U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson...
Mills Man Sentenced for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
A Mills man who shot himself in the leg before his arrest last year will spend more than two years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the sentence handed down in federal court in Casper on Wednesday. Shawn Thomas Borne, 42, heard the...
Appelate Court Throws Out Casper Doctor’s Drug Convictions
The federal appeals court in Denver threw out the convictions of Casper Dr. Shakeel Kahn accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him. Friday's ruling from Denver's 10th Circuit Court of Appeals upended the case that began in the spring of 2016, Kahn's arrest in late 2016, indictment in early 2017, and the ongoing investigation, the 20-day trial in 2019 and subsequent sentences -- 25 years for Kahn -- and 15 years for his brother Nabeel.
Natrona County DA Recommends $75,000 CASH ONLY Bond for Alleged Drug Dealer
Tyrone Jackson, 52, heard one charge against him from Judge Michael Patchen in Natrona County Initial Appearances today, Feb. 2. Jackson was charged with conspiracy to deliver, a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $20,000. Assistant District attorney Stephanie Arrache said, "Mr. Jackson has...
Judge Sets Bonds for Two Casper Men Caught by Home Security Camera
Keaton Foster, 25, and Terrance Fullterton, 25, heard the same two charges against them from Judge Nichole Collier in Natrona County Circuit Court today, Feb. 1. Burglary, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000. Conspiracy to commit burglary, a felony punishable by...
Casper PD Detectives Add City of Casper to Police Chief Lawsuit
The former and current police detectives who filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Casper Police Chief have now named the City of Casper as a defendant, according to a recently filed court document. The initial complaint by former detective Shannon Daley and current detective Teri Patrick only named Chief...
(PHOTOS) Round Building at Nichols and 1st Hit Last Night in High Speed Chase
The round building at Nichols and 1st Street in Casper was hit last night during a high speed chase (~3:45 a.m.). Jamie Purcell, the executive director at Wyoming Food for Thought, sent several photographs. She told K2Radio News that she believes the suspect is in custody. We will update this...
New General Manager of Ford Wyoming Center Introduced at Casper City Council Pre-Meeting
Kirk Goodman was introduced as the new General Manager of the Ford Wyoming Center at the Casper City Council pre-meeting on Tuesday. Goodman is taking over for Brad Murphy, who served as the GM until his retired on January 13, 2023. "Under Mr. Murphy's leadership, the management contract has yielded...
Non-Perishable Food Donation Will Get You Into Natrona County Library Book Sale for Free
The Natrona County Public Library is gearing up for its annual book sale, coming up on February 18. And now, the Friends of the Natrona County Public Library are offering free admission to the sale for those who donate a non-perishable food item. That's according to a Facebook post from...
Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis Coming to the Ford Wyoming Center
The Ford Wyoming Center recently announced that Aaron Lewis, lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and founding member of the rock band Staind, is coming to Casper on Saturday, May 6th, 2023. The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared the concert news with a photo and a caption that read:. The...
Jeffree Star Has a Disco With Camels at Casper Based ‘Star Yak Salon’
There's living life and then there is living your best life. Jeffree Star has definitely been doing the later since moving to the Cowboy State. Jeffree recently posted a new video to his official TikTok account of him hanging out with his newly acquired camels, but in the most interesting way. He captioned the video:
WATCH: Wyoming Snow Machine Driver Gives Cockpit View
Ever see one of these big Tonka Toys driving down the road, clearing snow?. Wonder what it looks like to be the driver of that thing?. Thanks to Ted Summers of Casper Wyoming for sending me the video, below, of what it looks like to be the driver and see the snow shoot high and far from the drivers point of view.
YMCA Challenges Natrona County to ‘Reset’ and Win Prizes
The YMCA of Natrona County wants you to get healthy(er). It's the beginning of a new year and, with that, is the potential for a 'new you.' It's a time to revive. A time to regroup. And a time to, well, reset. That's according to a press release from the...
Casper Archery Club Hosting 3-D Triple Crown and Fun Shoot
Casper’s longstanding archery club, Lost Arrow Archers, will host the 2023 Lost Arrow Archers 3-D Triple Crown (and Fun Shoot) presented by Stone Glacier during three separate weekends in February, March and April:. Feb. 18-19 March 18-19 April 22-23, 2023. The tournament, which draws hundreds of archers annually from...
Casper City Council Votes to Buy 70 New Golf Carts for $398,685
The Casper City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to purchase 70 new golf carts for the Casper Municipal Golf Course. The vote was 7-0 to purchase the new carts, after city officials heard three different bids to replace the golf carts, according to a memo to the City. The winning...
