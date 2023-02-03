ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills, WY

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (2/6/23 – 2/7/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Man Pleads Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges In Natrona County

"I thought today was going to be the day" said the victim, walking into Wyoming Medical Center. "The day?" asked the accompanying Sergeant. "The day I was going to die." That conversation was documented in an affidavit accompanying a case that came before the Natrona County District Court, involving aggravated assault, two counts of domestic battery, false imprisonment, and strangulation.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Prized ’72 Chevelle

A Casper man pleaded guilty to stealing a prized '72 Chevelle. Jaelin Miller, 27, said that he did, in fact, take the car with intent to deprive the owners thereof in the fall of 2022. According to Assistant District attorney Jared Holbrook, in exchange for a guilty plea, Miller will...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Sentenced to 4-6 Years in Prison for Burglary

A Casper man was sentenced to 4- 6- years at the Wyoming State Penitentiary by Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 2. Robert G. Bockman Jr., born in 1980, was taken into custody directly after sentencing. The investigation started on January 20, 2022 when officers responded...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Appelate Court Throws Out Casper Doctor’s Drug Convictions

The federal appeals court in Denver threw out the convictions of Casper Dr. Shakeel Kahn accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him. Friday's ruling from Denver's 10th Circuit Court of Appeals upended the case that began in the spring of 2016, Kahn's arrest in late 2016, indictment in early 2017, and the ongoing investigation, the 20-day trial in 2019 and subsequent sentences -- 25 years for Kahn -- and 15 years for his brother Nabeel.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper PD Detectives Add City of Casper to Police Chief Lawsuit

The former and current police detectives who filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Casper Police Chief have now named the City of Casper as a defendant, according to a recently filed court document. The initial complaint by former detective Shannon Daley and current detective Teri Patrick only named Chief...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis Coming to the Ford Wyoming Center

The Ford Wyoming Center recently announced that Aaron Lewis, lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and founding member of the rock band Staind, is coming to Casper on Saturday, May 6th, 2023. The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared the concert news with a photo and a caption that read:. The...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

WATCH: Wyoming Snow Machine Driver Gives Cockpit View

Ever see one of these big Tonka Toys driving down the road, clearing snow?. Wonder what it looks like to be the driver of that thing?. Thanks to Ted Summers of Casper Wyoming for sending me the video, below, of what it looks like to be the driver and see the snow shoot high and far from the drivers point of view.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Archery Club Hosting 3-D Triple Crown and Fun Shoot

Casper’s longstanding archery club, Lost Arrow Archers, will host the 2023 Lost Arrow Archers 3-D Triple Crown (and Fun Shoot) presented by Stone Glacier during three separate weekends in February, March and April:. Feb. 18-19 March 18-19 April 22-23, 2023. The tournament, which draws hundreds of archers annually from...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy