Jeff Beck’s Funeral Brings Out Johnny Depp, Rod Stewart & Tom Jones

On Friday, legendary guitarist Jeff Beck was laid to rest at St. Mary’s Church in South London.

Many big names, like Johnny Depp, Rod Stewart and Eric Clapton, attended the funeral to pay their final respects in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

Tom Jones, Ronnie Wood, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Boomtown Rats frontman Bob Geldof, Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, and the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde were also seen at the funeral.

Last month, Beck died at the age of 78.

In a statement to “Extra,” his rep shared, “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck recently made headlines touring in Europe with Depp, and a source tells People that the actor "was by Jeff's bedside" along with "other rock stars" before he died.

Depp was said to be "totally devastated" by the loss.

The insider shared, "They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together. The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks."

While his latest music was getting lots of buzz, Jeff's impact on the music industry started decades ago.

He replaced Clapton in the English rock band the Yardbirds in 1965, and for a time, both he and Jimmy Page served as guitarists. By 1967, Beck had exited the group and formed the Jeff Beck Group.

Stewart was the lead singer of the group, while Wood was on bass. That version of the band eventually disbanded after two albums, with a new iteration forming with a focus on rhythm and blues, jazz, and soul.

In the years that followed, Jeff was a member of the short-lived trio Beck, Bogert & Appice and largely focused on instrumental albums like “Blow by Blow” and “Wired.”

Beck won eight Grammys during his career, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Yardbirds in 1992 and as a solo artist in 2009.