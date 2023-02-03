ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two bills signed at Capitol Friday support Black Minnesotans

By Mark Freie, Laura Oakes
 4 days ago

It is now illegal in Minnesota to discriminate against someone based on their natural hair texture or hair styles such as braids, locks, or twists.

Governor Walz signed the Crown Act today, something he says is long overdue.

“We’ve been talking about making Minnesota the best state in the country for children and their families to live,” Walz says. “That’s going to include education, healthcare, safety and all that. It’s also also going to include being seen, heard and valued for who you are, and our laws – our laws – protect your ability to be exactly that.”

Governor Walz also signed the bill that officially makes Juneteenth a paid state holiday.

“For those Minnesotans who may not have understood this bill or understand, it’s a big deal,” said Governor Walz.

Though celebrated by Black Americans for 150 years, Juneteenth only became a federal holiday in 2021 after the murder of George Floyd and the ensuing Black Lives Matter protests.

Deepfunny Thoughts
3d ago

Where are the bills that support the people who work in Minnesota? Whare are the bills that support the race that built Minnesota? Where are the bills that support 7th generation Minnesota's?

Jim Johnson
4d ago

what a waste of time, how about they pass something that actually matters and helps all Americans

Michael Voss
3d ago

they could be signing papers to impeach Biden but apparently this is more pressing, good job politicians you're all worth the money we give you

