Two bills signed at Capitol Friday support Black Minnesotans

It is now illegal in Minnesota to discriminate against someone based on their natural hair texture or hair styles such as braids, locks, or twists.

Governor Walz signed the Crown Act today, something he says is long overdue.

“We’ve been talking about making Minnesota the best state in the country for children and their families to live,” Walz says. “That’s going to include education, healthcare, safety and all that. It’s also also going to include being seen, heard and valued for who you are, and our laws – our laws – protect your ability to be exactly that.”

Governor Walz also signed the bill that officially makes Juneteenth a paid state holiday.

“For those Minnesotans who may not have understood this bill or understand, it’s a big deal,” said Governor Walz.

Though celebrated by Black Americans for 150 years, Juneteenth only became a federal holiday in 2021 after the murder of George Floyd and the ensuing Black Lives Matter protests.