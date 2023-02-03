ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Who is running for Mississippi’s statewide offices in 2023?

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZ5AG_0kbr9LNS00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office released the 2023 candidates who have qualified for statewide government positions.

The following candidates qualified for the 2023 election:

Candidates for State of Mississippi Governor

  • Tate Reeves – Republican
  • John Witcher – Republican
  • David Grady Hardigree – Republican
  • Gregory Wash – Democrat
  • Brandon Presley – Democrat
  • Bob Hickingbottom – Democrat
  • Gwendolyn Gray – Independent

Candidates for State of Mississippi Lt. Governor

  • Delbert Hosemann – Republican
  • Shane Quick – Republican
  • Tiffany Longino – Republican
  • Chris McDaniel – Republican
  • D. Ryan Grover – Democrat
Henley-Young director resigns to run for sheriff

Candidates for State of Mississippi Attorney General

  • Lynn Fitch – Republican
  • Greta Martin – Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi Secretary of State

  • Michael Watson – Republican
  • Shuwaski Young – Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi Treasurer

  • David McRae – Republican
  • Addie Green – Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner

  • Andy Gipson – Republican
  • Robert Bradford – Democrat
  • Bethany Hill – Democrat
  • Robert Briggs – Democrat
  • Terry Rogers II = Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi State Auditor

  • Shad White – Republican
  • Larry Bradford – Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi Insurance Commissioner

  • Mike Chaney – Republican
  • Mitch Young – Republican
  • Bruce Burton – Democrat
Ratoya McGee appointed Hinds County District 2 election commissioner

Candidates for State of Mississippi Public Service Commissioner

  • Brent Bailey – Central District – Republican
  • De’Keither Stamps – Central District – Democrat
  • Mandy Gunasekara – Northern District – Republican
  • Tanner Newman – Northern District – Republican
  • Chris Brown – Northern District – Republican
  • Dane Maxwell – Southern District – Republican
  • Nelson Wayne Carr – Southern District – Republican

Candidates for State of Mississippi Transportation Commissioner

  • Willie Simmons – Central District – Democrat
  • Ricky Pennington, Jr. – Central District – Republican
  • Charles Busby – Southern District – Republican
  • Steven Brian Griffin – Southern District – Independent
  • John Caldwell – Northern District – Republican

The General Election will be held on November 7, 2023. Click here to see a full list of the candidates.

