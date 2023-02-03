Who is running for Mississippi’s statewide offices in 2023?

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office released the 2023 candidates who have qualified for statewide government positions.

The following candidates qualified for the 2023 election:

Candidates for State of Mississippi Governor

Tate Reeves – Republican

John Witcher – Republican

David Grady Hardigree – Republican

Gregory Wash – Democrat

Brandon Presley – Democrat

Bob Hickingbottom – Democrat

Gwendolyn Gray – Independent

Candidates for State of Mississippi Lt. Governor

Delbert Hosemann – Republican

Shane Quick – Republican

Tiffany Longino – Republican

Chris McDaniel – Republican

D. Ryan Grover – Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi Attorney General

Lynn Fitch – Republican

Greta Martin – Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi Secretary of State

Michael Watson – Republican

Shuwaski Young – Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi Treasurer

David McRae – Republican

Addie Green – Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner

Andy Gipson – Republican

Robert Bradford – Democrat

Bethany Hill – Democrat

Robert Briggs – Democrat

Terry Rogers II = Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi State Auditor

Shad White – Republican

Larry Bradford – Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi Insurance Commissioner

Mike Chaney – Republican

Mitch Young – Republican

Bruce Burton – Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi Public Service Commissioner

Brent Bailey – Central District – Republican

De’Keither Stamps – Central District – Democrat

Mandy Gunasekara – Northern District – Republican

Tanner Newman – Northern District – Republican

Chris Brown – Northern District – Republican

Dane Maxwell – Southern District – Republican

Nelson Wayne Carr – Southern District – Republican

Candidates for State of Mississippi Transportation Commissioner

Willie Simmons – Central District – Democrat

Ricky Pennington, Jr. – Central District – Republican

Charles Busby – Southern District – Republican

Steven Brian Griffin – Southern District – Independent

John Caldwell – Northern District – Republican

The General Election will be held on November 7, 2023. Click here to see a full list of the candidates.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.