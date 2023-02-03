Who is running for Mississippi’s statewide offices in 2023?
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office released the 2023 candidates who have qualified for statewide government positions.
The following candidates qualified for the 2023 election:
Candidates for State of Mississippi Governor
- Tate Reeves – Republican
- John Witcher – Republican
- David Grady Hardigree – Republican
- Gregory Wash – Democrat
- Brandon Presley – Democrat
- Bob Hickingbottom – Democrat
- Gwendolyn Gray – Independent
Candidates for State of Mississippi Lt. Governor
- Delbert Hosemann – Republican
- Shane Quick – Republican
- Tiffany Longino – Republican
- Chris McDaniel – Republican
- D. Ryan Grover – Democrat
Candidates for State of Mississippi Attorney General
- Lynn Fitch – Republican
- Greta Martin – Democrat
Candidates for State of Mississippi Secretary of State
- Michael Watson – Republican
- Shuwaski Young – Democrat
Candidates for State of Mississippi Treasurer
- David McRae – Republican
- Addie Green – Democrat
Candidates for State of Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner
- Andy Gipson – Republican
- Robert Bradford – Democrat
- Bethany Hill – Democrat
- Robert Briggs – Democrat
- Terry Rogers II = Democrat
Candidates for State of Mississippi State Auditor
- Shad White – Republican
- Larry Bradford – Democrat
Candidates for State of Mississippi Insurance Commissioner
- Mike Chaney – Republican
- Mitch Young – Republican
- Bruce Burton – Democrat
Candidates for State of Mississippi Public Service Commissioner
- Brent Bailey – Central District – Republican
- De’Keither Stamps – Central District – Democrat
- Mandy Gunasekara – Northern District – Republican
- Tanner Newman – Northern District – Republican
- Chris Brown – Northern District – Republican
- Dane Maxwell – Southern District – Republican
- Nelson Wayne Carr – Southern District – Republican
Candidates for State of Mississippi Transportation Commissioner
- Willie Simmons – Central District – Democrat
- Ricky Pennington, Jr. – Central District – Republican
- Charles Busby – Southern District – Republican
- Steven Brian Griffin – Southern District – Independent
- John Caldwell – Northern District – Republican
The General Election will be held on November 7, 2023. Click here to see a full list of the candidates.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily NewsCopyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 3