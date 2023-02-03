Co-parenting has been a mess for Martell Holt and Melody Shari. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Melody Shari and Martell Holt‘s controversial split played out on the show. So LAMH fans probably aren’t surprised that their co-parenting relationship is just as messy. However, there have been a couple of moments when it seemed like things improved. Melody invited Martell to join her vacation to Destin, Florida. She planned the trip for the kids. Plus, she also invited her mother, as well as Martell’s mother. Despite a couple of hiccups, the trip was going well. But things definitely took a turn after Martell invited the Scotts to join them. In particular, he told LaTisha Scott and Marsau Scott they could join him and Melody at the vacation rental. Apparently, they were already in town vacationing with their children.

