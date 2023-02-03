ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, AL

Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Olin Colby Stapp (October 4th, 1943 – January 24th, 2023)

Olin Colby Stapp, 79, of Buhl, Alabama went to be with our Lord and Savior on January 24, 2023. His family will receive friends at New Hope Baptist Church on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with a celebration service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pastors Jimmy Garner and Mike Trull will officiate the service.
BUHL, AL
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed

Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring. According to the press release, the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Former Alabama Staffer Returns as Defensive Coordinator

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has named its next defensive coordinator. University of Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will become the DC at Alabama, according to ESPN senior writer Chris Low. "Kevin Steele has accepted the job as @AlabamaFTBL’s defensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN. This will be Steele’s third...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa’s One Place Lands 70K Alabama Power Foundation Grant

Tuscaloosa’s One Place was presented with a sizeable grant from the Alabama Power Foundation. As the area’s family resource center, TOP has served over 20,000 individuals in West Alabama through its 20-plus programs each year. The $70,000 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation will support the organization’s re-entry program. The funds will be used to offer a workforce development initiative for clients who are looking to successfully return to their communities after a period of confinement.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Mid-Week Severe Weather Threat Emerges Again for Alabamians

Townsquare Media is closely watching as a line of thunderstorms could enter our area late night Wednesday into Thursday morning due to an incoming cold front. “There is a good bit of uncertainty with the timing of the front, which could impact the severity of severe storms expected,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Dedication Hosted Monday for Soon-to-Come Freedom Farm Children’s Home in Coker

Tuscaloosa county community members gathered to celebrate the dedication of the Freedom Farm in Coker, which will house abused, abandoned and at-risk children once completed. The Freedom Farm is a Christian-based home that will give children in foster care through the Department of Human Resources a safe haven with parents that will teach and guide them to maturity.
COKER, AL
Restaurant, Pub and Sweets Shoppe Open Now at The Venue Tuscaloosa

Families can now experience a few of the amenities The Venue Tuscaloosa has to offer now that the new outdoor entertainment space is officially open. When finished, The Venue Tuscaloosa will feature an ice cream shop with a drive-thru, a full-service pub and five restaurants which can be enjoyed in a fully-enclosed outdoor area that will regularly feature live entertainment.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Police in Tuscaloosa Link Decades-Old Cases to Now-Dead Serial Rapist

Police in Tuscaloosa believe they have identified the man responsible for two brutal, decades-old sexual assaults as a now-dead serial rapist. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police believe Elliott L. Higgins traveled to the area once in 1991 and again in 2001 to judge the International Horn Competition, which was hosted by the University of Alabama both years.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
