FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age
Olin Colby Stapp (October 4th, 1943 – January 24th, 2023)
Olin Colby Stapp, 79, of Buhl, Alabama went to be with our Lord and Savior on January 24, 2023. His family will receive friends at New Hope Baptist Church on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with a celebration service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pastors Jimmy Garner and Mike Trull will officiate the service.
Annie Ray Noland (July 19th, 1929 – January 31st, 2023)
Annie Ray Noland, age 93, of Tuscaloosa, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Heritage Health Care & Rehab. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel. Mrs. Noland was born on July 19, 1929 to the late...
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Nancy Evans White (December 13th, 1948 – January 29th, 2023)
Nancy Evans White, age 74, passed away at home on January 29, 2023 after a long illness. A Tuscaloosa County High School graduate, she worked many years in the office of a local physician; was an avid bridge player, gifted singer who sang with several vocal groups and had a great sense of humor.
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed
Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring. According to the press release, the...
Former Alabama Staffer Returns as Defensive Coordinator
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has named its next defensive coordinator. University of Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will become the DC at Alabama, according to ESPN senior writer Chris Low. "Kevin Steele has accepted the job as @AlabamaFTBL’s defensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN. This will be Steele’s third...
Tuscaloosa’s One Place Lands 70K Alabama Power Foundation Grant
Tuscaloosa’s One Place was presented with a sizeable grant from the Alabama Power Foundation. As the area’s family resource center, TOP has served over 20,000 individuals in West Alabama through its 20-plus programs each year. The $70,000 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation will support the organization’s re-entry program. The funds will be used to offer a workforce development initiative for clients who are looking to successfully return to their communities after a period of confinement.
Mid-Week Severe Weather Threat Emerges Again for Alabamians
Townsquare Media is closely watching as a line of thunderstorms could enter our area late night Wednesday into Thursday morning due to an incoming cold front. “There is a good bit of uncertainty with the timing of the front, which could impact the severity of severe storms expected,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
Central Elemntary’s Rising Star Character Student of the Month: Adrian Gaspar-Felipe
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama and Child Abuse Prevention Services, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series.
Dedication Hosted Monday for Soon-to-Come Freedom Farm Children’s Home in Coker
Tuscaloosa county community members gathered to celebrate the dedication of the Freedom Farm in Coker, which will house abused, abandoned and at-risk children once completed. The Freedom Farm is a Christian-based home that will give children in foster care through the Department of Human Resources a safe haven with parents that will teach and guide them to maturity.
Breaking: Greenetrack CEO Says Bingo Hall Will Permanently Close
Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said Tuesday that his long-running Greene County bingo hall will close its doors permanently. Winn confirmed the news in a call with the Tuscaloosa Thread, stating the closure will be effective as of Wednesday, February 1, but did not share what led to the decision to shut down.
FOR SALE: Check Out The Most Expensive Home in Sumter County AL
Sumter County Alabama’s most expensive home is listed at a pretty good price considering it is on close to 13 acres of land. Nestled in the Livingston, Alabama city limits, this property is stunning. There is the main house with 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths while the guest house...
Restaurant, Pub and Sweets Shoppe Open Now at The Venue Tuscaloosa
Families can now experience a few of the amenities The Venue Tuscaloosa has to offer now that the new outdoor entertainment space is officially open. When finished, The Venue Tuscaloosa will feature an ice cream shop with a drive-thru, a full-service pub and five restaurants which can be enjoyed in a fully-enclosed outdoor area that will regularly feature live entertainment.
Mayor Maddox Recommends Helping Save Tuscaloosa Public Library
Mayor Walt Maddox asked the city council to consider casting a multi-million life-saver to the Tuscaloosa Public Library amid ongoing concerns about how long it can operate without increased funding. In late October, leaders at the Library were clear -- several cuts have already been made to hours of operations...
Police in Tuscaloosa Link Decades-Old Cases to Now-Dead Serial Rapist
Police in Tuscaloosa believe they have identified the man responsible for two brutal, decades-old sexual assaults as a now-dead serial rapist. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police believe Elliott L. Higgins traveled to the area once in 1991 and again in 2001 to judge the International Horn Competition, which was hosted by the University of Alabama both years.
Trustees Approve Design for New Drive-Thru Starbucks on Tuscaloosa’s University Boulevard
The University of Alabama is one step closer to opening its third Starbucks in Tuscaloosa after its Board of Trustees approved the design of a new drive-thru Friday morning. The measure came recommended by the Board's Physical Properties Committee, who previously advanced the preliminary scope and budget for the new cafe in April 2022.
