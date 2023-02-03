ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

TAPinto.net

Why the Mail a Doylestown Man Found on the Road Was Probably Part of a Check-Stealing Scheme

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A local man believes he discovered first-hand evidence that mail thieves are targeting Doylestown and the surrounding communities. Doylestown resident Chip Krauss was taking his daily walk in early February when he came across a trail of opened mail by the roadside. Krauss makes a habit of picking up trash while he’s walking to keep the community clean and the roadsides clear of garbage. While Krauss was walking down on an on-ramp to Route 611/Easton Road, he noticed a couple of envelopes that looked like they were from greeting cards. A few steps later, he found a birthday card and a...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Man Killed In Bristol Township Parking Lot Hit and Run

Police did not release any photos or video of the vehicle. No direction of travel was given. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Patrick Kitchenman of The Bristol Township Police Department at 267-812-3056 or by email at pkitchenman160@bristolpd.org. Alex Lloyd Gross has the reputation...
BRISTOL, PA
TAPinto.net

Why is Apple Studios Closing Route 113 for Part of February?

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Why is Apple Studios closing Bedminster Road on and off for nearly two weeks starting on Valentine’s Day? PennDOT announced that Route 113/Bedminster Road will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 14 through Saturday Feb. 18 and Tuesday Feb. 21 through Thursday Feb. 23. Production crews will have the roads closed from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days. While there’s no been no word from Apple Studios about what its crews will be working on, Apple has worked in the Philadelphia region recently. A television show that airs on Apple TV, “Servant,” was produced by M. Night Shamalan and shot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 55-year-old man shot during home invasion in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 55-year-old man was shot during a home invasion in South Philadelphia. Police responded to the shooting on Ringgold Street near Point Breeze Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.The victim told police that someone forced their way into the back door of his home and then shot him twice in the back. Police say it appears nothing was taken from the home at this time a motive is unclear. The victim is in stable condition. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Boyertown Man Cited for Unsafe Speed After Crash

EARL TOWNSHIP PA – A 38-year-old Boyertown man has been issued two citations after his 2008-model BMW sedan crashed into a tree while he was driving on Longview Road, south of Shenkel Road, in Earl Township, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Feb. 5, 2023). The driver and sole occupant...
BOYERTOWN, PA

