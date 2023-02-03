Read full article on original website
Firefighters Battle Massive Brush Fire In South Jersey
Firefighters from the National Park Fire Department and local fire departments managed to contain a huge suspicious brush fire in Gloucester County. The fire consumed 25 to 30 acres of land and took about three hours to bring under control, the National Park Fire Department said. National Park and Westville...
Multiple residents displaced after fire rips through Upper Darby apartment complex
Multiple residents are displaced after a large fire broke out over the weekend at the Llanerch Place Apartments on Township Line Road. Officials said there were no fatalities.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dies in Crash With Truck Along Road Separating Bucks, Montgomery Counties
A 19-year-old man died in a crash with a truck along the busy road that divides Bucks and Montgomery counties early Tuesday morning. The wreck just after 5 a.m. closed all lanes of County Line Road near South Norristown Road in the Warminster area into the early afternoon, Horsham Township police said.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks DA, Bristol Township police provide details about fatal hit-run crash
At a news conference Monday, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub urged the driver who fled the scene following Sunday’s fatal hit and run crash in Bristol Township to turn himself in. Jason Smith, 47, of Levittown, was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck in the parking lot of...
Pa. residents report early morning boom that shook houses. But what caused it?
Folks in Bucks County were awakened over the weekend by a boom so loud that many of them said it rattled windows in their homes. But nobody seems to know for sure exactly what caused it. “Anybody else in Bucks County, PA heard that massive explosion,” one person posted on...
Why the Mail a Doylestown Man Found on the Road Was Probably Part of a Check-Stealing Scheme
DOYLESTOWN, PA—A local man believes he discovered first-hand evidence that mail thieves are targeting Doylestown and the surrounding communities. Doylestown resident Chip Krauss was taking his daily walk in early February when he came across a trail of opened mail by the roadside. Krauss makes a habit of picking up trash while he’s walking to keep the community clean and the roadsides clear of garbage. While Krauss was walking down on an on-ramp to Route 611/Easton Road, he noticed a couple of envelopes that looked like they were from greeting cards. A few steps later, he found a birthday card and a...
Philadelphia firefighters rescue dog from house fire in Kensington
A fire broke out on the second floor of a two-story home in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday afternoon.
delawarevalleynews.com
Man Killed In Bristol Township Parking Lot Hit and Run
Police did not release any photos or video of the vehicle. No direction of travel was given. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Patrick Kitchenman of The Bristol Township Police Department at 267-812-3056 or by email at pkitchenman160@bristolpd.org. Alex Lloyd Gross has the reputation...
Vehicle that crashed into Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park was reported stolen: Police
A person driving a stolen SUV lost control and crashed into the Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park.
NBC Philadelphia
Pickup Truck Driver Strikes, Kills Man in Hit-and-Run Outside Pa. McDonald's
Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, released images of a pickup truck they believe struck and killed a man outside of a McDonald's over the weekend. The deadly hit-and-run took place around 4:10 p.m. Sunday outside the fast-food joint at 7700 Bristol Pike in Levittown, Bristol Township police said in a Facebook post.
fox29.com
Officials: 2-alarm fire destroys multiple Warminster townhomes, forces dozens of residents into bitter cold
WARMINSTER, Pa. - An elderly woman and her grandson were hospitalized in a Bucks County condo fire that tore through multiple units and displaced dozens early Thursday morning. Firefighters in from the Warminster Township Fire Department were called to the Saxory Manor community on York Road around 2 a.m. for...
Man killed in hit-and-run in Pa. McDonald’s parking lot: reports
A man was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver at a McDonald’s parking lot in Bucks County, according to stories from NBC10 and 6ABC. The incident occurred at 4 p.m. Sunday at a McDonald’s restaurant located along the 7700 block of Bristol Pike in Levittown. The...
fox29.com
Officials: SEPTA train evacuated, service temporarily shut down after car slips off tracks
PHILADELPHIA - A ride home took an unexpected turn for several SEPTA passengers after an incident onboard a train late Saturday night. SEPTA officials say one of six train cars partially slipped off the tracks between 2nd and Girard streets as service was coming to an end around midnight. Lines...
Why is Apple Studios Closing Route 113 for Part of February?
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Why is Apple Studios closing Bedminster Road on and off for nearly two weeks starting on Valentine’s Day? PennDOT announced that Route 113/Bedminster Road will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 14 through Saturday Feb. 18 and Tuesday Feb. 21 through Thursday Feb. 23. Production crews will have the roads closed from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days. While there’s no been no word from Apple Studios about what its crews will be working on, Apple has worked in the Philadelphia region recently. A television show that airs on Apple TV, “Servant,” was produced by M. Night Shamalan and shot...
Police: 55-year-old man shot during home invasion in South Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 55-year-old man was shot during a home invasion in South Philadelphia. Police responded to the shooting on Ringgold Street near Point Breeze Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.The victim told police that someone forced their way into the back door of his home and then shot him twice in the back. Police say it appears nothing was taken from the home at this time a motive is unclear. The victim is in stable condition.
Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
13-year-old girl hit by stray bullet after gunmen open fire into Southwest Philly home
Child Shot: Police believe a man in his 20s was being chased and ran into the home where he knows some of the people. Witnesses say two males got out of a vehicle and started firing into the home.
Hunter Drags Deer Carcass Across MontCo Equestrian Center, Steals Camera, Farm Says
A hunter who dragged a deer carcass across a Montgomery County equestrian center before stealing the camera that captured him will be facing charges,6abc reports. The alleged incident came to light when the Ashford Farm shared a photo of the hunter carrying a deer on the property on Jan. 28.
2 injured in Warminster, Bucks County fire
Two people were hurt in a fire in Warminster, Bucks County.
sanatogapost.com
Boyertown Man Cited for Unsafe Speed After Crash
EARL TOWNSHIP PA – A 38-year-old Boyertown man has been issued two citations after his 2008-model BMW sedan crashed into a tree while he was driving on Longview Road, south of Shenkel Road, in Earl Township, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Feb. 5, 2023). The driver and sole occupant...
