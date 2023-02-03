Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Two Individuals Facing Felony Charges After Weekend Traffic Stop
Two individuals are facing felony charges after a weekend traffic stop in Vandalia. Vandalia Police report from Officer Wade Nevergall says that he was patrolling in the early morning hours on Saturday when he made a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 33 year old Virginia A. Koontz of Vandalia. Fayette County K9 Sergeant Rich and Fayette County K9 Zero were called to the scene and Officer Nevergall says in the report that Zero did a free air sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive hit on the vehicle. Report says that two black handled straight blade knives were found on the passenger in the vehicle, 36 year old Brock A. Huelskamp of Keyesport. The report also says that a clear glass pipe that appeared to have drug residue and product inside it was located in the glove box. And, Officer Nevergall says a methamphetamine field test kit gave a positive result. Both individuals were arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail.
newschannel20.com
Taylorville couple arrested for armed violence and possession of meth
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Taylorville couple is facing jail time after they were arrested on Friday. Members of the Emergency Response Team and the Community Action Team executed a search warrant for Justin L. Moma, 40, and Casey D. Moma, 39. Both are facing charges of armed violence,...
foxillinois.com
Deadly shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — The Decatur Police Department says they responded to a residence in the 500 block of S. 19th St. on Monday night around 11:14 pm in reference to someone being shot. We're told police located a male, 30, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
wmay.com
Judge denies Springfield EMTs bail reduction
A Sangamon County judge has denied a request by two Springfield EMTs to have their million-dollar bond on murder charges reduced. Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley have been held in the county jail since their arrest last month in the December death of Earl Moore, Jr.. Authorities say Moore died...
wlds.com
Hull Woman Sentenced To Prison on Drug Charges in Pike County
A Hull woman will be spending some significant time in the Illinois Department of Corrections stemming from an arrest this past Fall. 38 year old Carmella I. Birchum pleaded guilty in two separate cases last Tuesday in Pike County Court. Birchum, formerly known as Carmella Bills, pled guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.
tspr.org
Death investigation in Macomb
Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
WAND TV
Police: 30-year-old shot, killed in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 30-year-old was shot and killed in Decatur, according to police. Decatur Police said at 11:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of S. 19th Street in reference to a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man...
wlds.com
LifeStar EMTs’ Motions to Reduce Bond in First-Degree Murder Case Denied
Two LifeStar EMTs accused of first-degree murder appeared in Sangamon County Court yesterday on a motion to reduce bond. Sangamon County Judge Robin Schmidt denied the motion to reduce the $1 million bond for 44 year old Peggy Finley and 50 year old Peter Cadigan of Springfield. The EMTs are...
wgel.com
MG Woman Pleads To Drug Charge
Kayleigh Jo Hughes, age 30, of Mulberry Grove, recently pleaded guilty in Bond County Circuit Court to a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The Class 3 felony alleged the defendant possessed less than five grams of the drug on January 13. After entering the guilty plea, Hughes was placed...
WAND TV
Jury selection begins in trial of deadly 2021 shooting in Argenta
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The trial of the man accused of shooting and killing another man in Argenta is underway. The trial of Phillip Gehrken, 52, is underway in Macon County Circuit Court. In July 2021, authorities responded at 6:20 p.m. Sunday to 7414 Jordan Road in Argenta for a...
tspr.org
McDonough County Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy. ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the crash at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the request of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the state...
MyStateline.com
Judge denies $1M bail reduction for Illinois EMS workers charged with murder
A judge denied a reduction to the $1 million bail for two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder. Judge denies $1M bail reduction for Illinois EMS …. A judge denied a reduction to the $1 million bail for two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder. Man charged with killing teen...
wgel.com
Mulberry Grove Business Burglarized
The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning at the Shakerag Bar & Grill in Mulberry Grove. According to the department, forced entry was made into the building around 6:25 a.m. Five gaming machines were damaged and three entered, with an undetermined amount of money taken.
advantagenews.com
Alton police investigate gunfire during domestic incident
The Alton Police Department is investigating an alleged domestic incident in which they believe a gun was fired. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, but the victim sustained other injuries during the altercation. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 02/05/23...
Lincoln County looking to close at least 4 cold cases
Residents in Foley, Missouri, lit up social media last week with posts about police investigators searching an area near where Bianca Piper disappeared in 2005.
WAND TV
Two vehicle crash causes injury in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A two vehicle crash caused non-life threatening injuries in Decatur on Tuesday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called to the intersection of South Taylor and South Taylorville Road around 2:40 p.m. One person was treated with non-life threatening injuries.
WAND TV
Decatur Police searching for suspects who broke into home, robbed people at gunpoint
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is looking for two suspects who broke into a home and held two people at gunpoint. On January 23 around 11:30 a.m. Decatur Police were called to the 1900 block of E Pythian for a home invasion. Officers spoke to two victims...
nowdecatur.com
Temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun/magazine ban being considered in Macon County
February 6, 2023 – Another temporary restraining order halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on selling and possessing more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect.
newschannel20.com
Decatur Fire Department responds to vacant house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 8:43 p.m. on Saturday. The first crew on the scene reported heavy fire in the front of the house. The fire was brought under control at 9:10 p.m. Fire crews remained on the scene until...
newschannel20.com
FBI Springfield advise caution in online relationship to avoid romance scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — With Valentine's day right around the corner, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Springfield Division is warning people of romance scams. The FBI says in romance scams a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection and trust with the illusion of a romantic or close relationship to steal the victim’s money.
