Orange, TX

The Morning Show previews Girls' Haven 28th Gumbo Festival

BEAUMONT — Girls' Haven is gearing up for the 28th annual Gumbo Festival. This year the festival will be held at Classic Chevrolet featuring ample amounts of gumbo for tasting, a children's area, live music, and more. Girls' Haven is a local non-profit that provides housing, love, and care...
BEAUMONT, TX
Residents at Beaumont senior living apartments express concerns about elevators

BEAUMONT — Beaumont's building code inspector says it's not a code violation for the senior living apartments "Place of Grace" to have only one of three elevators working. A former resident says the multi-story apartment building has consistent issues with its elevators. The former resident says he's speaking up...
BEAUMONT, TX
Special report: Taming Taylor Bayou

Jefferson County — Jefferson County administrators and Drainage District 6 are fighting the forces of nature. They're figuring out how to move enough water, fast enough, to save property and lives. In 2015, DD6 completed a drainage project nearly 12 miles long, called the Needmore Diversion Channel. And then...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Fire destroys a home in Jasper

JASPER — A fire that broke out on Saturday evening completely destroyed a home in East Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the home at 669 Hemphill Street, shortly after 7:00 and arrived to find flames coming out two windows in the rear of the single story, wood frame structure and quickly spreading into the attic.
JASPER, TX
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Dam B bridge for several hours

Tyler County — A crash involving several cars and an 18 wheeler shut down Highway 190 at the Dam B bridge for several hours Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., the Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to assist Dam B VFD, Tyler County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, and the Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region with a multi-vehicle collision involving driver entrapment on US Highway 190 on the Neches River bridge at the Jasper/Tyler County line.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon

Jefferson County — It's that time of the week when we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and ask for your help in catching a fugitive from justice. In this week's On the Run report, Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a man she says may pose a critical threat to children.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

