The Morning Show previews Girls' Haven 28th Gumbo Festival
BEAUMONT — Girls' Haven is gearing up for the 28th annual Gumbo Festival. This year the festival will be held at Classic Chevrolet featuring ample amounts of gumbo for tasting, a children's area, live music, and more. Girls' Haven is a local non-profit that provides housing, love, and care...
Residents at Beaumont senior living apartments express concerns about elevators
BEAUMONT — Beaumont's building code inspector says it's not a code violation for the senior living apartments "Place of Grace" to have only one of three elevators working. A former resident says the multi-story apartment building has consistent issues with its elevators. The former resident says he's speaking up...
Special report: Taming Taylor Bayou
Jefferson County — Jefferson County administrators and Drainage District 6 are fighting the forces of nature. They're figuring out how to move enough water, fast enough, to save property and lives. In 2015, DD6 completed a drainage project nearly 12 miles long, called the Needmore Diversion Channel. And then...
Twin City Hwy north near FM 366 closes for an estimated three weeks for bridge repairs
Nederland — A traffic alert you'll want to take note of if you're traveling on Twin City Highway in Nederland. The Nederland Police Department says beginning Monday, Feb. 6, TxDOT will close Twin City Highway northbound near FM 366. TxDOT is repairing the bridge that crosses over FM 366.
Fire destroys a home in Jasper
JASPER — A fire that broke out on Saturday evening completely destroyed a home in East Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the home at 669 Hemphill Street, shortly after 7:00 and arrived to find flames coming out two windows in the rear of the single story, wood frame structure and quickly spreading into the attic.
UPDATE: Interstate 10 reopens following overturned 18 wheeler slowing traffic for hours
BEAUMONT — Update: I-10 is reopened at this time. A major accident on I-10 East bound near the Martin Luther King exit in Beaumont slows traffic. The accident involved an overturned 18 wheeler with a HAZMAT spill. No injuries have been reported. Travelers can expect the highway to be...
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Dam B bridge for several hours
Tyler County — A crash involving several cars and an 18 wheeler shut down Highway 190 at the Dam B bridge for several hours Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., the Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to assist Dam B VFD, Tyler County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, and the Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region with a multi-vehicle collision involving driver entrapment on US Highway 190 on the Neches River bridge at the Jasper/Tyler County line.
UPDATE: S.O. believes motorcyclist who shot at deputies died of self-inflicted wound
CHINA, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a motorcyclist who exchanged gunfire with deputies during a traffic stop, and they say it appears he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Chief Donta Miller with the Sheriff's Office says Brandon Wilder, 33, from Indiana,...
Chambers Co. Sheriff's Office releases identity of man killed in street racing crash
The Chambers County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man killed while taking part in street racing, according to the sheriff's office. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne tells KFDM/Fox 4 that 32-year-old Aniket Sanyal, of Houston, died in the crash on the I-10 E. service road in Winnie while street racing Saturday with other sports cars.
K9 Bruce reports for duty in Newton County and already makes two drug-related arrests
Newton County — It didn't take long for K9 Bruce to make his first drug-related arrest for the Newton County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Robert Burby says Deputy J. Nash and K9 Bruce completed training February 3 at LAK9 in Abbeville, Louisiana. This was a four week training session that consisted of drug location, tracking and article searching.
On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon
Jefferson County — It's that time of the week when we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and ask for your help in catching a fugitive from justice. In this week's On the Run report, Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a man she says may pose a critical threat to children.
