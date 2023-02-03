Looking for tickets to Super Bowl LVII? Don't get scammed

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Trying to get tickets to the Super Bowl? Pennsylvania’s attorney general and the Better Business Bureau are warning fans to watch out. Scammers are coming out of the woodwork as Eagles fans go west for Super Bowl LVII.

Most of their advice is common sense — for example, don’t buy tickets from someone you don’t know, and if done in person, go to a well-lit area to make the trade.

One technique popular with scammers is called spoofing: creating a website or domain name similar to a legitimate ticket sales or merchandise website.

Often, pop-up ads will appear on legitimate websites, trying to entice people to buy from less reputable sellers for a better deal.

Officials advise consumers to check with the Better Business Bureau website to see if sellers are legitimate. Buyers can also check with the event venue to see if the tickets are legitimate before they make the purchase.

They say stick with websites like Ticketmaster and Stub Hub to get game day tickets — always use a credit card. Also: check your online cart before you click to make payment. Avoid websites using cryptocurrency, gift cards or apps like Venmo or PayPal to buy tickets or merchandise.

If you end up getting scammed, call your credit card company immediately. Make the report and have them investigate, and send you their findings.

Then, you can call Pennsylvania’s Bureau of Consumer Protection and let them know so they can catch the cons.