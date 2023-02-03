Read full article on original website
9mm handgun found in Hamden school, 1 arrested
HAMDEN, Conn — Police arrested one person Tuesday after finding a 9mm handgun on school grounds, The discovery followed a fight for which the same suspect was arrested several hours earlier. Around 8:30 a.m., Hamden Police responded to the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center, 670 Wintergreen Avenue, for a report...
University of Hartford student arrested for allegedly posting threats on social media
An 18-year-old University of Hartford student was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up campus dorms.
New Haven woman convicted of murder in 2021 death
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 32-year-old West Haven woman has been found guilty of murder in the death of another woman in March 2021. On Tuesday, Brianna Triplett, 32, of West Haven, was found guilty by a New Haven Superior Court jury. Triplett was convicted in the shooting death...
Hartford University Student Charged With Making 'Concerning' Social Media Post, Cops Say
A Connecticut university student has been charged after allegedly making a threatening social media post on YikYak. The incident took place at the University of Hartford around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, said the Hartford Police. Hartford Police Officers responded to the university after receiving a complaint from UHART...
DoingItLocal
Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest
On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:
UHart freshman arrested after 'shootout' threats on social media: Warrant
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Tennumn Enkhbat was just five months into his time as an undergraduate at the University of Hartford Sunday night when Hartford Police entered his dorm with a warrant for his arrest. “I got glocks on deck!”. “We bouta have a shootout.”. “Who finna die. Come...
Teen Stabbed At Trumbull Mall During Fight With Brother, Police Say
A dispute between two Fairfield County brothers resulted in a stabbing that left one of the siblings wounded. The incident took place in Trumbull at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Trumbull Mall. Jovanie Hall, age 18, of Bridgeport was taken into police custody at his residence a short...
Former candidate in Fairfield arrested again on animal cruelty charge
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield police have arrested a former candidate for state representative on another charge of animal cruelty. Raymond Neuberger, 39, was charged Monday with cruelty to animals. The arrest came during the investigation into Neuberger's actions following his October 2022 arrest. At that time, police said they started the investigation after a report from an emergency veterinary clinic that was caring for a cat, which appeared to be suffering from injuries that were deemed suspicious.
Yale Daily News
New details emerge about student assault at Phelps Gate
On Friday, Jan. 20, a female undergraduate student was assaulted by seven juveniles outside of Phelps Gate, across the street from the New Haven Green. The community was first alerted about the assault four days later, when Yale Police Department Chief Anthony Campbell sent out a Public Safety Advisory email. Immediately afterwards, a screenshot of the email was posted on the anonymous chat app Fizz, to which the victim responded, thanking the Yale community for their support.
Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
'Touched Lives Of So Many': Mother Dies In Bethel Murder-Suicide, Thousands Raised For Family
After a murder-suicide that left two people dead in Bethel, thousands of dollars have been raised for the family of the beloved woman who was killed. Traci-Marie Jones, age 52, was found dead in Bethel along with her estranged husband, Lester Jones, age 58, on Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 11:50 p.m. after police responded to their home on Reservoir Street when neighbors heard yelling.
Naugatuck police arrest 2 men connected to illegal weed on wheels mobile dispensary van
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Friday will mark one month since recreational marijuana sales started. But just because marijuana is now legal for recreational sale in Connecticut doesn’t mean it’s legal to be sold just anywhere by anyone. That’s the message coming from a recent incident in Naugatuck that’s raising some eyebrows in the valley.
orangeandbluepress.com
Suspected Robber Was Shot And Killed By A Store Owner In Connecticut
During a shootout last week, the owner of a clothing store in Connecticut fatally shot a suspected robber while also receiving gunshot wounds, according to the police. The store clerk and one of the suspects, who pulled a gun, got into a brief struggle, according to the East Hartford Police Department. Although NBC Connecticut reported that the store owner was on the property working late that night, police identified the employee as a clerk.
'Mobile Dispensary’ Bust: Duo Accused Of Illegally Selling Marijuana In Naugatuck
Two men have been charged with allegedly selling marijuana illegally in the parking lot of a Connecticut Walmart. The incident took place in New Haven County on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2 and 3, in the area of Walmart at 1100 New Haven Road in Naugatuck. On Feb. 2 and...
Police: Teen stabbed younger brother in Trumbull Mall parking lot
Trumbull police say at 8 p.m, Jovanie Hall, 18, of Bridgeport, drove to the mall to pick up his brothers. They say as they walked in the parking lot, Hall stabbed his 16-year-old brother.
5-car crash sends several to hospital
Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
Bridgeport police investigate 2 fatal shootings in under 12 hours
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss two homicides that took place within a seven-hour span in the city on Monday. A 26-year-old man was killed on William Street on Monday afternoon. Bridgeport police said the homicide victim was shot multiple times. He was identified as […]
Brother charged in stabbing at Trumbull Mall
TRUMBULL, Conn. — A fight between two brothers Saturday at the Trumbull Mall left one with serious stab wounds and the other arrested according to police. Police said Jovanie Hall, 18, of Bridgeport, was taken into police custody at his residence a short time after the incident. Hal was charged with Assault in the first degree, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon and Breach of Peace. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior court on Monday.
New Haven man found shot on trampoline
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
