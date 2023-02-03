Buna — Members of a Buna church and the community are mourning the death of a deacon in a tragic accident. Karli Cherry with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that they were called to Central Baptist Church off Highway 96 on Saturday. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of David Moore, a deacon at the church, in what appears to be a tragic accident. Cherry says it appears he fell from the attic while performing work at the church.

BUNA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO