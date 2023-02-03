Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show previews Girls' Haven 28th Gumbo Festival
BEAUMONT — Girls' Haven is gearing up for the 28th annual Gumbo Festival. This year the festival will be held at Classic Chevrolet featuring ample amounts of gumbo for tasting, a children's area, live music, and more. Girls' Haven is a local non-profit that provides housing, love, and care...
KFDM-TV
Special report: Taming Taylor Bayou
Jefferson County — Jefferson County administrators and Drainage District 6 are fighting the forces of nature. They're figuring out how to move enough water, fast enough, to save property and lives. In 2015, DD6 completed a drainage project nearly 12 miles long, called the Needmore Diversion Channel. And then...
KFDM-TV
Buna community mourning death of church deacon in tragic accident
Buna — Members of a Buna church and the community are mourning the death of a deacon in a tragic accident. Karli Cherry with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that they were called to Central Baptist Church off Highway 96 on Saturday. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of David Moore, a deacon at the church, in what appears to be a tragic accident. Cherry says it appears he fell from the attic while performing work at the church.
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Attorney for Ahmed Allam seeks dismissal of charges
Beaumont — The attorney for Ahmed Allam, the man arrested with a rifle and ammunition following calls to Beaumont Police reporting a suspicious person and vehicle outside of St. Anthony Cathedral School and Temple Emanuel, is seeking dismissal of the charges. The 26-year-old from Brooklyn, New York pleaded not...
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Motorcyclist dies after exchange of gunfire with deputies on Hwy 90 in China
CHINA, Texas — A motorcyclist has died after exchanging gunfire with Jefferson County deputies who pulled him over for traveling the wrong way on Highway 90 in China, according to Capt. Crystal Holmes with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. A deputy was patrolling eastbound on Highway 90 shortly after...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Jury decides on 65 years for man it convicted of murder
Beaumont — The jury in a Jefferson County trial has decided on a 65 year sentence for a man it convicted of murder in a 2020 shooting death. The jury in Judge John Stevens' courtroom returned with the decision at about 11 a.m. Tuesday after convicting Zachary Kapel, 36, on Monday afternoon.
KFDM-TV
K9 Bruce reports for duty in Newton County and already makes two drug-related arrests
Newton County — It didn't take long for K9 Bruce to make his first drug-related arrest for the Newton County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Robert Burby says Deputy J. Nash and K9 Bruce completed training February 3 at LAK9 in Abbeville, Louisiana. This was a four week training session that consisted of drug location, tracking and article searching.
