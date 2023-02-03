ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

KFDM-TV

The Morning Show previews Girls' Haven 28th Gumbo Festival

BEAUMONT — Girls' Haven is gearing up for the 28th annual Gumbo Festival. This year the festival will be held at Classic Chevrolet featuring ample amounts of gumbo for tasting, a children's area, live music, and more. Girls' Haven is a local non-profit that provides housing, love, and care...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Special report: Taming Taylor Bayou

Jefferson County — Jefferson County administrators and Drainage District 6 are fighting the forces of nature. They're figuring out how to move enough water, fast enough, to save property and lives. In 2015, DD6 completed a drainage project nearly 12 miles long, called the Needmore Diversion Channel. And then...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Buna community mourning death of church deacon in tragic accident

Buna — Members of a Buna church and the community are mourning the death of a deacon in a tragic accident. Karli Cherry with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that they were called to Central Baptist Church off Highway 96 on Saturday. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of David Moore, a deacon at the church, in what appears to be a tragic accident. Cherry says it appears he fell from the attic while performing work at the church.
BUNA, TX
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: Attorney for Ahmed Allam seeks dismissal of charges

Beaumont — The attorney for Ahmed Allam, the man arrested with a rifle and ammunition following calls to Beaumont Police reporting a suspicious person and vehicle outside of St. Anthony Cathedral School and Temple Emanuel, is seeking dismissal of the charges. The 26-year-old from Brooklyn, New York pleaded not...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: Jury decides on 65 years for man it convicted of murder

Beaumont — The jury in a Jefferson County trial has decided on a 65 year sentence for a man it convicted of murder in a 2020 shooting death. The jury in Judge John Stevens' courtroom returned with the decision at about 11 a.m. Tuesday after convicting Zachary Kapel, 36, on Monday afternoon.
BEAUMONT, TX

