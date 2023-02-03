ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F. McLintocks Saloon in SLO can’t sell alcohol for a month after license is suspended

By Kaytlyn Leslie
 4 days ago

F. McLintocks Saloon and Dining House in downtown San Luis Obispo can’t sell alcohol for a month after the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control suspended its license.

According to a sign posted in the window of the Higuera Street bar and restaurant on Friday, the suspension is in place from Jan. 19 to Feb. 17.

It is unclear why McLintocks’ license — which is for an on-sale general eating place — was suspended.

According to the ABC’s website, the business has previously been disciplined for allowing after-hours drinking on the premises, though the circumstances of that were also unclear.

Requests for comment from McLintocks and ABC representatives were not immediately returned Friday afternoon.

