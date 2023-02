RIT Certified, which provides a wide range of workforce development and professional training courses, certificates, and skill-based programs, has secured three grants totaling nearly $1.6 million. This funding supports RIT Certified’s “Promoting Choice: Alternative Pathways into Work and Economic Mobility” initiative, designed to deliver employer-driven, competency-based workforce training and wraparound support with community and industry partners that will reduce the barriers to participation and work for historically marginalized communities in the Greater Rochester region.

