KOKI FOX 23
She used grief to create art, now see her work displayed in a Tulsa mausoleum
TULSA, Okla. — Local artist, Mery McNett will be showing her artwork from a series called “Grief and the Full Cup of Joy” at the oldest and largest mausoleum in Tulsa. The Abbey Mausoleum was built in 1927. Since then, there have been four additions to the structure which is now 72,000 feet.
news9.com
New Film By Local Director Features Iconic Tulsa Scenery
A new film by a Tulsa writer and director is out now and it features some iconic Tulsa scenery. "Little Dixie" stars Frank Grillo as a former special forces op who has to fight off a drug cartel and prosecutors to save his daughter. It's set in Oklahoma and shot...
KOKI FOX 23
Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival held in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The 10th annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival took place Saturday afternoon. The event took place at The Big 10 Ballroom, near E. Apache St. and N. Peoria Ave., and lasted from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event featured Black vendors, spoken words, a fashion show and live music.
KOKI FOX 23
Dates announced for 2023 Porter Peach Festival
PORTER, Okla. — Mark your calendars! The dates for the 2023 Porter Peach Festival have been announced. The festival will be July 13, 14 and 15th. Hundreds of visitors attend the festival each year to get their fix of peaches and peach flavored treats. Livesay Orchards, which provides most...
KOKI FOX 23
Diocese of Tulsa celebrates 50th anniversary
TULSA, Okla. — The Diocese of Tulsa celebrated its 50th anniversary today. 50 years ago, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Oklahoma City and Tulsa split into two, creating the Diocese of Tulsa, according to Bishop David Konderla. Konderla said the anniversary was an opportunity to look forward to the...
Effort to get Black Wall Street, Greenwood designated as national monument
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum sent a letter to President Joe Biden, asking him to designate Black Wall Street and the Greenwood District as a national monument.
KOKI FOX 23
A New Leaf prepares for Valentine’s Day tradition
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A New Leaf is preparing to hand out roses this Valentine’s Day as part of their annual tradition. The organization’s Clients, adults with developmental disabilities and/or autism, are creating bouquets to deliver to customers between Feb 9-14. “Every year for Valentine’s Day, A...
Free African American history classes offered in Tulsa
Educators, political leaders, and a descendant of Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, teamed up in North Tulsa to offer in-depth African American history classes once a month free of charge at Edurec, near 56th St. North and Peoria.
KOKI FOX 23
RSU professor uncovers 70 million-year-old fossil, cited in technical journal
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Rogers State University (RSU) assistant professor has been cited in a scientific research journal after he uncovered a fossil vertebrae while traveling through South Africa. Dr. Christen Shelton was on an expedition through KwaZulu-Natal in 2016 when he discovered the fossil of a creature called...
KOKI FOX 23
Thunder Fellows program welcomes first college-level cohort
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Thunder added five Black college students to its Thunder Fellows program. This will be the program’s first college cohort and will include students from Tulsa Community College, Langston University, Oral Roberts University, and the University of Tulsa. The students joining the...
Tulsa Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Industry Award
Tulsa is becoming better known for its great restaurant scene and seven places just got nominated for a prestigious culinary award. Tulsa is named in seven of the James Beard Award nominations for our restaurants, chefs, bars and more. It's a testament to the city's thriving restaurant scene and proof...
First woman in history to become Osage Casino CEO
“The best part of the job for me I think is just leading my tribe, this organization into the future,” said Pearson.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now
The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
KOKI FOX 23
South Tulsa church sanctuary reopens after fire
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa church has reopened their sanctuary, nearly two years after it was damaged in a fire. Christ Presbyterian Church, near 51st and Lewis, held a grand reopening on Sunday, February, 5. Matt Whitman, an elder at the church, said when the fire broke out,...
KOKI FOX 23
Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen
BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
OnlyInYourState
This Upscale, Underground Restaurant In Oklahoma Offers An Unforgettable Dining Experience
Bored with chain dining options in Tulsa? If so, delve into a unique culinary and literary experience at The Hemingway Steakhouse. Located on Cherry Street, The Hemingway is a hidden gem (literally) that marries an appreciation for great food and literary art in one charming location. Its warm, old-world ambiance creates a peaceful retreat from everyday life. Gather your friends and head to The Hemingway for a meal that you’ll never forget.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa City Councilors to vote on resolution for new national monument in the Greenwood District
TULSA, Okla. — Wednesday, Tulsa City Councilors will vote on a resolution to ask for a new national monument in downtown Tulsa’s Greenwood District. Councilors will debate whether or not to ask the federal government to designate a new monument to commemorate the Historic Greenwood District and Black Wall Street. The resolution would ask U.S. President Joe Biden to use the authority granted under the Antiquities Act to place a permanent marker in the Greenwood District.
kswo.com
A Muskogee VA Claims Processor spent the day at Cameron University helping those in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Office of Veteran Affairs hosted their claims processor earlier today. A veteran claims processor was on the Cameron campus to assist veterans, active service members, and their dependents. It occurred from 8:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m. in the North Shepler building. A...
Tulsa Task Force tackles homelessness
The City of Tulsa’s Housing, Homelessness and Mental Health Task Force is holding a public meeting
