Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Teen charged after shot fired left teen critically hurt in Anderson Co., deputies say
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager was shot and critically injured in a shooting that took place in Pelzer Monday night. The Sheriff’s Office said just after 7 p.m., deputies responded to Foster Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the teen who was shot.
Teen critically injured, teen charged following shooting in Anderson Co.
A 16-year-old has been charged following a shooting that critically injured another teen Monday evening in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Victim identified following deadly shooting in McDowell Co.
SHELBY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Shelby has been charged with murder following a shooting Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the Jacktown Road area for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies later identified the victim as 68-year-old George Williams.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg man sentenced after dispute with landlord led to shooting
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry J. Barnette announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2021 shooting that injured one person. Officials said 25-year-old Roque Deleon pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Death Investigation
Our trial analysts go in depth. Big changes could be coming to the midlands including to Williams Brice stadium. We heard from the law firm's top accountant who was questioning Murdaugh about missing legal fees. Buncombe County Former Detention Officer Charged. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A former Buncombe County...
Man charged with murder following shooting in McDowell Co.
A North Carolina man has been charged with murder following a shooting in McDowell County.
Upstate man sentenced to 20 years for shooting another man in the face
The Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor said a man pleaded guilty to 20 years in prison after he shot another man in the face.
Family of man shot and killed in Spartanburg Co. standoff speaks
It’s been less than a week since Spartanburg County deputies responded to a home on South Carolina Avenue for a wanted person.
Woman found dead at Upstate apartment complex
A search for a suspect is underway in a late-night homicide at a Greenville County apartment complex. The victim was found “unresponsive” when deputies were called to Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard shortly before midnight.
WYFF4.com
Teen in critical condition after being shot by another teen in South Carolina, deputies say
PELZER, S.C. — One teen is in critical condition and another is facing charges after a shooting inside a home where teens had gathered, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to Foster Street in Pelzer at about 7 p.m. Monday. They said a...
Upstate Man charged with his own mother's murder
A suspect is now in custody following a murder at a Greenville apartment complex, Monday night. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Hickory Ridge Apartments, Monday night and found a woman dead.
FOX Carolina
Sheriff’s Office reaches settlement after Buncombe Co. suspect dies in custody
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that they recently settled with the family of Matthew Maienza, who died in custody following an incident in 2020. The Sheriff’s Office said the settlement was for $1.25 million. Deputies said they responded to a neighborhood...
One teenager arrested and another hospitalized following shooting
One teenager is in custody and another has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Upstate. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at a home on Foster Street in Pelzer just after 7 PM Monday night.
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office investigates after man shot inside home
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating after a man was shot. Officials say the shooting took place shortly after midnight on Friday in the victim’s home on Black Locust Drive near Weaverville. Deputies say the victim - Alejandro Cedillo-Morales...
FOX Carolina
Upstate teen charged in shooting
Bobby Quick was arrested today in Asheville in connection to the death of his mother at Hickory Ridge Apartments in Greenville. If you need Super Bowl restaurant ideas, we've got you covered. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Lawyer...
FOX Carolina
Altercation between juveniles on school bus results in injuries in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Williamston Police say one juvenile girl is suffering injuries after another juvenile cut her with a pair of scissors while on a school bus. Officers said they responded to Brock Lane at around 3:30 p.m. after someone reported that two students were fighting on...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from Tuesday afternoon crash in Union Co.
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that one person died Tuesday following a crash in Union County. Troopers said the crash happened along SC 72 at around 3:07 p.m. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along SC 72 when they went off the right side...
Woman arrested on trafficking methamphetamine charge in Oconee Co.
A Upstate woman was arrested during a traffic stop Monday morning on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, driving under suspension and simple possession of marijuana.
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announces settlement with former employee
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that they recently settled with a former detention officer who was reportedly sexually harassed and assaulted by another Sheriff’s Office employee. The former employee alleged that the Sheriff’s Office during Sheriff Van Duncan’s administration was negligent...
wspa.com
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co.
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co. 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville …. 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co. Watch: Bomb squad detonate decaying dynamite in Ashville. Watch: Bomb squad detonate decaying dynamite in Ashville. Converse University supplies free...
Comments / 0