Victim identified following deadly shooting in McDowell Co.

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Shelby has been charged with murder following a shooting Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the Jacktown Road area for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies later identified the victim as 68-year-old George Williams.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Spartanburg man sentenced after dispute with landlord led to shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry J. Barnette announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2021 shooting that injured one person. Officials said 25-year-old Roque Deleon pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Greenville County Death Investigation

Buncombe County Former Detention Officer Charged.
Upstate teen charged in shooting

Bobby Quick was arrested today in Asheville in connection to the death of his mother at Hickory Ridge Apartments in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
Coroner identifies victim from Tuesday afternoon crash in Union Co.

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that one person died Tuesday following a crash in Union County. Troopers said the crash happened along SC 72 at around 3:07 p.m. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along SC 72 when they went off the right side...
UNION COUNTY, SC
Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announces settlement with former employee

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that they recently settled with a former detention officer who was reportedly sexually harassed and assaulted by another Sheriff’s Office employee. The former employee alleged that the Sheriff’s Office during Sheriff Van Duncan’s administration was negligent...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co.

1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

