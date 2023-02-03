Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Injured skier rescued at Upper Beehive Basin near Big Sky
BIG SKY, Mont. - On February 5, at 1:38 pm, Gallatin County 911 dispatch received a call for a skier that had sustained a lower leg injury approximately 1 mile up the trail at Upper Beehive Basin. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Big Sky section volunteers responded and skied...
NBCMontana
Four people without a home after fire in Belgrade
MISSOULA, Mont. — Four people are without their home, and Central Valley Fire is investigating how it caught fire on the 700 block of Snow Ghost Drive in Belgrade. A neighbor reportedly saw smoke. Emergency crews arrived at about 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, and began an offensive fire attack. It took an hour and 10 minutes before they declared the fire under control. They ventilated the structure and tried to salvage what they could. Mutual aid came in from Bozeman, Gallatin Gateway and Hyalite.
Watch the Dateline episode “On a Dark, Deserted Highway” now
Montana’s Broadwater County is huge -- the size of more than 50 Manhattan islands, but only 7,000 souls actually live here. It was Monday, May 16, 2017, just after 2 a.m., when Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore was making his final rounds, checking all the main businesses in the county seat of Townsend, before heading home.
yourbigsky.com
Busiest airport in Montana?
Bozeman remains the state’s busiest airport — a ranking it has held now for several years, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth. According to the Montana Department of Transportation,...
eastidahonews.com
Part of an eastern Idaho highway is closed due to drifting snow
ASHTON — A state highway remains closed Monday morning due to blowing and drifting snow. According to 511, there is a closure on State Highway 32 from mile marker 28 to mile marker 0. All lanes are closed. The notice says that Highway 32 is closed from Ashton to Tetonia due to blowing, drifting snow and reduced visibility until further notice.
Rib & Chop House or Montana Club? Which One Is Better?
Franchise restaurants can be found in most Montana towns or cities, but these two were homegrown and incredible. Wherever you go in Montana, you can find family-style franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Chili's, Applebee's, and other nationally recognized franchises are the most popular. Montanans love to frequent locally owned restaurants that won't break the bank on a large party.
NBCMontana
Mountain snow & valley rain/snow mix to create travel concerns, especially over passes
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Monday for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains -- including the following locations: West Yellowstone, Deep Creek Pass, Raynolds Pass, Trident, Maudlow, Big Sky, Bozeman Pass, Targhee Pass, and Battle Ridge Pass. Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches with up to 10 inches for elevations above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
Thank You! Montana Drug Dealer Taken Off Streets And Off To Jail
Another drug dealer has been taken off the streets of Montana. I don't care what you are selling, we don't have time for this nonsense in our state. After longer than usual wait times to see a sentencing date, Gerardo Gutierrez is finally seeing his time behind bars. The U.S....
explorebigsky.com
Obituary: John E. Kircher
John Everett Kircher, 64, of Big Sky, Montana, died peacefully on January 28, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. John remained brave, strong, and positive in his final days. He was surrounded by devoted friends and loving family members. John married Kim Huleen Kircher, the love of his life,...
ypradio.org
Pine Creek Lodge owner eyes alternatives as area parking ban moves forward
The owner of a concert venue and restaurant in Paradise Valley is cautiously optimistic there will be music there this summer even with a parking ban on roads near the event space. Pine Creek Lodge owner Jenny Arr says because most of the land in the area is in use...
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside
Some likened the smell to flowers or described it as “floral.” Other said the stench is like a skunk that won’t leave. Depending on where you live and what direction the wind blows, the smell of marijuana growers is ruining some neighborhoods, according to Rep. Jedidiah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, who wants pot cultivators to install air […] The post Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Mild weather for Saturday; next weather maker to cause mountain pass travel impacts Sunday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 1 PM Sunday through 9 AM Monday for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains -- including the following locations: West Yellowstone, Deep Creek Pass, Raynolds Pass, Trident, Maudlow, Big Sky, Bozeman Pass, Targhee Pass, and Battle Ridge Pass. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches, with up to 8" in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
More Summer Fun! Raising The Roof Tour Makes Stop In Montana.
The Kettlehouse Amphitheater has announced some really great acts coming up for this summer. One of those is:. ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS: Raising The Roof Tour. From rocker legend, Robert Plant and country music's sweetheart, you will get a beautiful blend of bluegrass and toe-tapping rhythm. You will be addicted to their sound in moments.
Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale
Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
7 Bozeman Area Independent Pizza Joints That Locals Love
Two important things that Montana loves - good pizza and local businesses. Thankfully, this place is chock full of delicious, hand crafted pizzas of all styles. Making a good pizza is an art, and everyone has their personal favorite so we won't be so bold as to pick "the best". This list is made entirely of solid options.
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Jaharie Martin to enter transfer portal
BOZEMAN — Montana State football player Jaharie Martin intends to enter the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. Martin, who made multiple position changes at MSU and most recently played fullback, chose to leave the Bobcats because he didn’t feel he fit in their offensive scheme and because he didn’t get as many opportunities as he wanted to prove he could contribute beyond special teams, he told 406mtsports.com.
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
