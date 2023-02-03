Read full article on original website
9mm handgun found in Hamden school, 1 arrested
HAMDEN, Conn — Police arrested one person Tuesday after finding a 9mm handgun on school grounds, The discovery followed a fight for which the same suspect was arrested several hours earlier. Around 8:30 a.m., Hamden Police responded to the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center, 670 Wintergreen Avenue, for a report...
New Haven woman convicted of murder in 2021 death
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 32-year-old West Haven woman has been found guilty of murder in the death of another woman in March 2021. On Tuesday, Brianna Triplett, 32, of West Haven, was found guilty by a New Haven Superior Court jury. Triplett was convicted in the shooting death...
5-car crash sends several to hospital
Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
State trooper, firefighter hit by vehicle on Route 9 in Cromwell: Officials
CROMWELL, Conn. — A Connecticut state trooper and a firefighter were struck by a vehicle while responding to a rollover crash on Route 9 south in Cromwell Wednesday morning. Injuries are involved, state police said, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time. Both the state...
Police say a child was hit by a car near a school in Meriden
Meet Officer Ray Ouellette and his K9 partner Meech with the New Britain Police Department!. Student arrested for making University of Hartford threat. A student brings a knife to Granby Memorial Middle School. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Superintendent released a statement about the incident. Lamont wants to lower taxes...
Child struck by car in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A child was struck by by a vehicle in Meriden, according to city officials. It happened in the area of North Pearl Street on the east side of the city on Monday morning. City officials said the child did not suffer any evident injuries and was...
Massachusetts man charged in 2018 home invasion in Thompson
The suspect in a September 2018 home invasion in Thompson faces multiple charges after being extradited from Massachusetts to Connecticut.
Naugatuck police arrest 2 men connected to illegal weed on wheels mobile dispensary van
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Friday will mark one month since recreational marijuana sales started. But just because marijuana is now legal for recreational sale in Connecticut doesn’t mean it’s legal to be sold just anywhere by anyone. That’s the message coming from a recent incident in Naugatuck that’s raising some eyebrows in the valley.
Hartford University Student Charged With Making 'Concerning' Social Media Post, Cops Say
A Connecticut university student has been charged after allegedly making a threatening social media post on YikYak. The incident took place at the University of Hartford around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, said the Hartford Police. Hartford Police Officers responded to the university after receiving a complaint from UHART...
Support Pours In For Family Of 4-Month-Old Killed In Southwick Crash
The GoFundMe to benefit the family of a 4-month-old girl who died when a tree fell on the car she was riding in on Friday, Feb. 3, has surpassed its goal in just a few days, authorities said. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the campaign had raised more than $26,000 and counting. Alana Rae Bourbeau die…
Police: Teen stabbed younger brother in Trumbull Mall parking lot
Trumbull police say at 8 p.m, Jovanie Hall, 18, of Bridgeport, drove to the mall to pick up his brothers. They say as they walked in the parking lot, Hall stabbed his 16-year-old brother.
New Haven man found shot on trampoline
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
Fall trial planned for man charged with killing mom at sea
RUTLAND, Vt. — A federal judge on Tuesday set an October trial for the man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in what prosecutors say was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars. Nathan Carman, 29, of...
Former candidate in Fairfield arrested again on animal cruelty charge
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield police have arrested a former candidate for state representative on another charge of animal cruelty. Raymond Neuberger, 39, was charged Monday with cruelty to animals. The arrest came during the investigation into Neuberger's actions following his October 2022 arrest. At that time, police said they started the investigation after a report from an emergency veterinary clinic that was caring for a cat, which appeared to be suffering from injuries that were deemed suspicious.
Hartford man convicted of 2021 Manchester murder
MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Hartford man was convicted Tuesday of the June 2021 murder of a man in Manchester. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford, was found guilty by a jury Tuesday of the murder on June 5, 2021 of Robert Callahan, 68. Prosecutors said Ramsey went to a Manchester...
Bristol police seek boy who was reported missing on Saturday
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy was reported missing in Bristol. Police said they’re searching for Jayden Cochran, who was last seen during the evening hours of Feb. 4. They described Jayden as standing 5′10″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.
Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing
A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had...
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Berlin Turnpike North
A person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Berlin Turnpike Monday morning.
35-Year-Old Found Dead In Driver's Seat Of Car On Route 7 In Norwalk
Police have launched a homicide investigation after it was determined a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car in Fairfield County did not die as a result of an accident. On Saturday, Feb. 4 at approximately 3:20 a.m., Connecticut State Police troopers assigned to Troop G in...
Randy Cox was paralyzed in a New Haven police van. Here’s a timeline of the aftermath.
Randy Cox became paralyzed after he was hurled around a New Haven police van with no seatbelts. Here's a timeline of the events that followed.
