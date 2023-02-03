ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

FOX 61

9mm handgun found in Hamden school, 1 arrested

HAMDEN, Conn — Police arrested one person Tuesday after finding a 9mm handgun on school grounds, The discovery followed a fight for which the same suspect was arrested several hours earlier. Around 8:30 a.m., Hamden Police responded to the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center, 670 Wintergreen Avenue, for a report...
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven woman convicted of murder in 2021 death

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 32-year-old West Haven woman has been found guilty of murder in the death of another woman in March 2021. On Tuesday, Brianna Triplett, 32, of West Haven, was found guilty by a New Haven Superior Court jury. Triplett was convicted in the shooting death...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

5-car crash sends several to hospital

Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police say a child was hit by a car near a school in Meriden

Meet Officer Ray Ouellette and his K9 partner Meech with the New Britain Police Department!. Student arrested for making University of Hartford threat. A student brings a knife to Granby Memorial Middle School. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Superintendent released a statement about the incident. Lamont wants to lower taxes...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Child struck by car in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A child was struck by by a vehicle in Meriden, according to city officials. It happened in the area of North Pearl Street on the east side of the city on Monday morning. City officials said the child did not suffer any evident injuries and was...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man found shot on trampoline

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Former candidate in Fairfield arrested again on animal cruelty charge

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield police have arrested a former candidate for state representative on another charge of animal cruelty. Raymond Neuberger, 39, was charged Monday with cruelty to animals. The arrest came during the investigation into Neuberger's actions following his October 2022 arrest. At that time, police said they started the investigation after a report from an emergency veterinary clinic that was caring for a cat, which appeared to be suffering from injuries that were deemed suspicious.
FAIRFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford man convicted of 2021 Manchester murder

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Hartford man was convicted Tuesday of the June 2021 murder of a man in Manchester. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford, was found guilty by a jury Tuesday of the murder on June 5, 2021 of Robert Callahan, 68. Prosecutors said Ramsey went to a Manchester...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol police seek boy who was reported missing on Saturday

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy was reported missing in Bristol. Police said they’re searching for Jayden Cochran, who was last seen during the evening hours of Feb. 4. They described Jayden as standing 5′10″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing

A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had...
NEW LONDON, CT
