Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
Tuesday AM Forecast: A few showers today, Widespread storms tomorrow
Keep an eye on the forecast. Every day this week will be different from the day that comes before it. Today & Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy today and a few sneaky showers will be possible. Most areas will be dry but one or two brief showers will be moving through in the late morning and afternoon hours. Between the clouds, temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Tonight it will be a bit muggy with temperatures in the 60s.
wbrz.com
Monday AM Forecast: Sunny and dry for now
Temperatures will climb for the first half of the week and then rain moves in. Today & Tonight: Temperatures will be warming up. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Up Next: On Tuesday some humidity will return and...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Monday; rain, storm periods return mid-week
MONDAY: Our new work week will kick off quietly across central and southwest Mississippi. A seasonable start in the upper 30s and lower 40s will give way, thanks to bright sunshine, to highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Moisture will gradually flow back into the region amid a southerly wind – helping to bring more clouds in the skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Severe threat level upgraded for most of the state
We’ve been discussing the potential for a few isolated severe storms on Wednesday since last weekend. Today, the National Weather Service upgraded the chances more of us will see those storms. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 risk for most of the state from the Tennessee...
Mississippi Skies: Severe threat coming into focus
We hope everyone got a chance to spend some time outdoors Sunday or Monday to enjoy the sunshine and springlike weather because we’re about to have a stretch of clouds, rain, and a chance for some severe storms. The rain will hold us for most of us today, but...
Mississippi Skies: Unseasonable warmth heading to state
Just two days ago, parts of Mississippi were dealing with icy roads, school closures, and very cold temperatures. Today, sunny skies and springlike warmth will welcome people across the Magnolia State. Multiple rivers are being monitored by the National Weather Service for flooding. We’ll have a couple days to dry...
desotocountynews.com
North Mississippi power outage update
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is reporting a 90 percent power restoration in communities in North Mississippi affected by the winter storm power outage. MEMA urges those who still do not have electricity to report it by calling the MEMA Call Center. This information will be used to map outages and be given to utility crews working in the area. The number is 1-833-591-6362. The call center is open daily from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Emergency call center open for North Mississippi residents affected by power outages
MISSISSIPPI, USA — With inclement weather cascading across the Mid-South last week, those in northern Mississippi face downed power lines and falling limbs in addition to power outages. For those in the state who who need to report their power outages, a number is now available to call from...
Call center opens for MS residents dealing with power outages
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A call center has opened to assist Holly Springs residents, dealing with the ongoing power outages. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced on Sunday that the center is now open to assist residents impacted by the recent winter weather. The center will be open...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
wcbi.com
Mississippi Lottery Promotion Makes Spring Greener
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Warm up this Spring with the Lottery’s hot new promotion, Green for Spring, featuring cash prizes. The Green for Spring promotion will include seven weekly drawings with five winners each week. The promotion begins today, with the first drawing on Feb. 13. The final drawing occurs on March 27.
Mississippi Lottery announces ‘Green for Spring’ drawings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced a new promotion which features cash prizes. The Green for Spring promotion will include seven weekly drawings with five winners each week. The promotion begins Monday, February 6, with the first drawing February 13. The final drawing occurs March 27. Prizes for each drawing include: […]
a-z-animals.com
Mississippi Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Whether you call this state home or are planning a visit, when does the Mississippi allergy season begin and end? If you often suffer from sniffles and dry eyes as a Mississippian, what can you do about it? Are the state and local climate to blame, or is there something more at play in this southern state?
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Can you drive with a child in your lap in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Mississippi? According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, children are never allowed to ride on a person’s lap. Mississippi state law says children under 4 years old […]
Mississippi high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 2/7/23
Get the latest Mississippi girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power
UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
MEMA call center open for N. Mississippi residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, MEMA, has opened a call center to field questions by residents affected by power outages. The call center will be open Sunday, February 5. The number to call is 1-833-591-6362. The line will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MEMA said they can provide residents […]
Panthers in Mississippi: Folklore or reality?
There are no black panthers in Mississippi, at least according to state wildlife officials. Don’t tell that to the dozens of Mississippians claiming to have seen one, or at least a huge breed of cat with extremely similar characteristics. Sometimes brown or tan, sometimes black, there is no doubt many people are sure they’ve seen something exceptional.
Comments / 0