Keep an eye on the forecast. Every day this week will be different from the day that comes before it. Today & Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy today and a few sneaky showers will be possible. Most areas will be dry but one or two brief showers will be moving through in the late morning and afternoon hours. Between the clouds, temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Tonight it will be a bit muggy with temperatures in the 60s.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO