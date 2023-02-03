ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Governor Hochul plans on investing $34.5 Billion in school aid

By Jamie DeLine
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szvdu_0kbr6MeU00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul plans on increasing state funding for schools in her 2024 budget.

“Our kids are still struggling, our teachers have been through so much. We lost a lot of teachers, so to get our kids back on track, we are going to invest $34.5 billion. The largest school aid increase ever and a $2.7 billion dollar increase in foundation aid. Fully funding the formula for the first time in history,” said Hochul.

The proposed investment is being praised by New York State United Teachers, also known NYSUT.

“We were thrilled with the foundation aid because years ago we were told in the previous administration that this was taken care of,” said Andy Pallota, NYSUT President. “So we know through the fight of many years, going back to the 1990s on fair funding for schools, foundation aid, that this was something that was going to help the most needy school districts in the state. And there are hundreds of these school districts. So with the foundation aid going up and being taken care of fully, we applaud that. We are grateful for that.”

The union also applauds the governor for wanting to invest $10 million dollars into school-based mental health services.

When it comes to New York City charter schools, the governor proposed increasing per-pupil funding by 4.5 percent.

The New York Charter Schools Association’s Executive Director, Yomika Bennett, issued a statement saying in part, “We are so pleased that the governor has recognized the value and importance of a charter school education in her executive budget.”

However, NYSUT’s president shares a different opinion, saying charter schools drain funding for public schools.

“NYSUT fights for the funding for public schools and then it seems like the concept here is that a lot of that money would just go right out instead of into the public schools, right into the corporate charters.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 4

John Dienhoffer
4d ago

they mean give money to teachers doese this mean they will hold to acceptable graduation standards so that our kids can compete in the world

Reply
2
Related
WETM 18 News

Push for universal child care in NY

On Tuesday at the Capitol, advocates and lawmakers said the child care infrastructure is in crisis with many parents struggling to access affordable and quality care. That’s why they're pushing for the Children and Families Reinvestment Act.
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

Judge rules Pennsylvania does not equitably fund public education

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ruled that Pennsylvania does not adequately or equitably fund public education. The nearly 800 page ruling comes after a months-long trial that resulted in the court finding Pennsylvania children have a constitutional right to a public education. Under Pennsylvania’s current system, the court […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners

If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WETM 18 News

Hochul proposes changes to bail reform in 2024 budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Governor Hochul has proposed bail reform changes in the 2024 state budget. The intent of bail reform was to ensure that a person would not be placed in pretrial detention simply because they couldn’t afford bail. In Governor Hochul’s 2024 budget proposal, she wants to invest $15.7 million dollars of state funding into […]
WETM 18 News

Lawmakers discuss possible mandatory training for judges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Governor Hochul wants judges to have more clarity and has proposed removing the least restrictive means standard when it comes to Bail Reform. During Tuesday’s Joint Legislative Budget Hearing on Public Protection, the Office of Court Administration was asked by Senator Jamaal Bailey about how quickly judges were made aware of changes to […]
WETM 18 News

How to save on your grocery bill, according to NYS

NEW YORK (WETM) – New Yorkers are still feeling the pinch on their wallets when they go to the grocery store as inflation runs rampant down the aisles. The NYS Division of Consumer Protection has issued a list of tips on how to save at the grocery store as part of a series of alerts […]
Edy Zoo

New Delaware landlord obligations and tenant remedies act enacted

DOVER, DE. - The state of Delaware has recently passed a new act to amend Title 25 of the Delaware Code relating to landlord obligations and tenant remedies. The act, enacted by the General Assembly of the State of Delaware, aims to provide tenants with an additional mechanism to encourage the repair of dangerous defects in residential dwelling units. The defects targeted by this act are those that materially interfere with the health or safety of tenants or the use and enjoyment of the premises.
DELAWARE STATE
WETM 18 News

Governor Shapiro strongly recommends Pennsylvania residents near Ohio train derailment evacuate

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says his team has been monitoring the situation after a train derailed in Ohio that involves potentially dangerous chemicals that may impact some residents in western Pennsylvania. Norfolk Southern is planning a “controlled release “of toxic material at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officials have feard a potentially dangerous explosion with shrapnel. Governor […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Vermont to be first state to ban CFL lightbulb sales

As of February 17, Vermont will become the first state to ban the sale of compact fluorescent light (CFL) bulbs. According to Eart911, CFLs use 75% less energy than traditional light bulbs and can last up to six times longer. However, they contain roughly 4 milligrams of mercury per bulb on average.
VERMONT STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy