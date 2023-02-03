Read full article on original website
China urges restraint as U.S. military searches for balloon remnants
BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Beijing on Monday urged Washington to show restraint as the U.S. military searched for remnants of what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down over the Atlantic but which China says was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray. The balloon drama has further strained...
Biden says U.S.-China relations not weakened by balloon incident
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Monday that relations between Washington and Beijing were not weakened by the United States’ downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Biden said it was always his view that the...
Biden vows “to protect” country in State of the Union speech, refers to China balloon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address on Tuesday that he would cooperate with great power rival China, but vowed “to protect our country,” a reference to a Chinese spy balloon that traveled across America last week. “I’m committed...
U.S. plans 200% tariff on Russian aluminum – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -The United States is preparing to impose a 200% tariff on Russian-made aluminum as soon as this week, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, as Washington looks to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. is also targeting the Russian metal as Moscow has been dumping...
Chinese earthquake rescue team arrives in Turkey
BEIJING (Reuters) – An earthquake rescue team dispatched by China’s government arrived in Turkey’s Adana Airport early on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday. The team, comprised of 82 members, brought 20 tonnes of medical and other rescue supplies and equipment, as well as four search-and-rescue...
U.S. blocks vessels from area near balloon shoot down
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday it is imposing a temporary security zone in the waters off Surfside Beach, South Carolina in the area where the U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. The 10 nautical mile area security zone blocks vessels...
Turkey committed to leaving Syria after settlement, Syrian opposition says
GENEVA (Reuters) – A senior member of Syria’s political opposition said on Monday that Turkey had given assurances it would withdraw forces from northern Syria once a final political settlement is reached. “I met the [Turkish] minister of foreign affairs and the security forces, they…committed to leave Syria...
In State of the Union speech, Biden challenges Republicans on debt and economy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden challenged Republicans to lift the U.S. debt ceiling and support tax policies that were friendlier to middle class Americans on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech that served as a blueprint for his 2024 re-election campaign. Assailing oil companies for making high profits...
Taiwan exports seen contracting for fifth straight month in January: Reuters poll
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s exports in January likely fell for the fifth month in a row amid fears of a global recession, uncertainties due to the war in Ukraine, and the COVID situation in China impacting tech demand, according to a Reuters poll. Taiwan, a global hub for...
Republicans meet Biden’s calls for unity with partisan broadside
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republicans rejected Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden’s call for bipartisanship in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, and instead accused him of stoking culture wars in a nation they described as deeply divided. A day after Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on Biden...
Area representatives in Congress react to State of the Union
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Here are what some of the Peoria-area’s representatives said in prepared statements after Tuesday night’s State of the Union speech by President Joe Biden. “Thanks to President Biden and Congressional Democrats, we have made tremendous progress over the past two years. In February 2021,...
Three takeaways from Biden’s State of the Union speech
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Here are some takeaways from U.S. President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech to Congress on Tuesday, an address that could serve as a blueprint for his 2024 re-election bid:. BIDEN, REPUBLICANS SPAR. Biden, a Democrat, told Republicans in Congress who have questioned his...
Japan’s Kishida says global communication skills key criteria for picking new BOJ head
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the new central bank governor must have strong communication skills and the ability to closely coordinate with global central banks, offering the clearest clue to date on his preferred choice for the top job. Speaking in parliament, Kishida said on Wednesday he...
UPDATE: Rescuers dig through rubble as Turkey-Syria quake death toll passes 7,800
ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) -The death toll of a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria jumped to more than 7,800 people on Tuesday as rescuers worked against time in harsh winter conditions to dig survivors out of the rubble of collapsed buildings. As the scale of the disaster became ever...
Japan current account surplus shrinks sharply as trade deficits bite
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s current account surplus fell sharply in December after a record rise the prior month, finance ministry data showed on Wednesday, highlighting the impact of persistent trade deficits and a weak yen on the country’s once-solid balance of payments. The current account surplus stood...
Major earthquake hits Turkey, Syria; hundreds dead, many trapped
ADANA, Turkey/DAMASCUS (Reuters) -More than 1,400 people were killed and thousands injured on Monday when a huge earthquake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria, pulverzing apartment blocks and heaping more destruction on Syrian cities already devastated by years of war. The magnitude 7.8 quake, which hit in the early darkness...
Update: Huge earthquake kills more than 2,300 in Turkey and Syria, bad weather worsens plight
ADANA, Turkey/DAMASCUS (Reuters) -A huge earthquake killed more than 2,300 people and injured thousands more on Monday in Turkey and northwest Syria, flattening apartment blocks and heaping more destruction on Syrian cities already devastated by years of war. The magnitude 7.8 quake, which hit before sunrise in bitter winter weather,...
Exclusive-Many airlines will not meet U.S. 5G upgrade deadline -IATA
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The world’s biggest airline trade body warned many airlines will be unable to meet looming U.S. deadlines to retrofit airplane altimeters to ensure they are not susceptible to 5G wireless interference and warned it could impact the summer international travel season. International Air Transport Association...
Masimo backs off bylaw amendments requiring detailed information from activists
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Medical device maker Masimo Corp on Monday said it changed its bylaws to eliminate requirements that would have forced investors seeking to nominate directors to the firm to reveal information that hedge funds consider to be top secret. The decision removes the company’s widely criticized...
EU lawmakers to vote next week on early CO2 market auctions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union lawmakers will vote next week on plans to auction carbon permits early to raise cash for countries to quit Russian gas, soothing concerns of a postponed vote that some analysts said helped to drive up carbon prices last week. An EU official told Reuters...
