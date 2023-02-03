ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

1470 WMBD

China urges restraint as U.S. military searches for balloon remnants

BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Beijing on Monday urged Washington to show restraint as the U.S. military searched for remnants of what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down over the Atlantic but which China says was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray. The balloon drama has further strained...
WASHINGTON STATE
1470 WMBD

Biden says U.S.-China relations not weakened by balloon incident

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Monday that relations between Washington and Beijing were not weakened by the United States’ downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Biden said it was always his view that the...
WASHINGTON STATE
1470 WMBD

U.S. plans 200% tariff on Russian aluminum – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -The United States is preparing to impose a 200% tariff on Russian-made aluminum as soon as this week, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, as Washington looks to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. is also targeting the Russian metal as Moscow has been dumping...
WASHINGTON STATE
1470 WMBD

Chinese earthquake rescue team arrives in Turkey

BEIJING (Reuters) – An earthquake rescue team dispatched by China’s government arrived in Turkey’s Adana Airport early on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday. The team, comprised of 82 members, brought 20 tonnes of medical and other rescue supplies and equipment, as well as four search-and-rescue...
1470 WMBD

U.S. blocks vessels from area near balloon shoot down

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday it is imposing a temporary security zone in the waters off Surfside Beach, South Carolina in the area where the U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. The 10 nautical mile area security zone blocks vessels...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
1470 WMBD

Republicans meet Biden’s calls for unity with partisan broadside

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republicans rejected Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden’s call for bipartisanship in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, and instead accused him of stoking culture wars in a nation they described as deeply divided. A day after Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on Biden...
ARKANSAS STATE
1470 WMBD

Area representatives in Congress react to State of the Union

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Here are what some of the Peoria-area’s representatives said in prepared statements after Tuesday night’s State of the Union speech by President Joe Biden. “Thanks to President Biden and Congressional Democrats, we have made tremendous progress over the past two years. In February 2021,...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Three takeaways from Biden’s State of the Union speech

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Here are some takeaways from U.S. President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech to Congress on Tuesday, an address that could serve as a blueprint for his 2024 re-election bid:. BIDEN, REPUBLICANS SPAR. Biden, a Democrat, told Republicans in Congress who have questioned his...
ARKANSAS STATE
1470 WMBD

Japan’s Kishida says global communication skills key criteria for picking new BOJ head

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the new central bank governor must have strong communication skills and the ability to closely coordinate with global central banks, offering the clearest clue to date on his preferred choice for the top job. Speaking in parliament, Kishida said on Wednesday he...
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Rescuers dig through rubble as Turkey-Syria quake death toll passes 7,800

ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) -The death toll of a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria jumped to more than 7,800 people on Tuesday as rescuers worked against time in harsh winter conditions to dig survivors out of the rubble of collapsed buildings. As the scale of the disaster became ever...
1470 WMBD

Japan current account surplus shrinks sharply as trade deficits bite

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s current account surplus fell sharply in December after a record rise the prior month, finance ministry data showed on Wednesday, highlighting the impact of persistent trade deficits and a weak yen on the country’s once-solid balance of payments. The current account surplus stood...
1470 WMBD

Major earthquake hits Turkey, Syria; hundreds dead, many trapped

ADANA, Turkey/DAMASCUS (Reuters) -More than 1,400 people were killed and thousands injured on Monday when a huge earthquake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria, pulverzing apartment blocks and heaping more destruction on Syrian cities already devastated by years of war. The magnitude 7.8 quake, which hit in the early darkness...
1470 WMBD

Update: Huge earthquake kills more than 2,300 in Turkey and Syria, bad weather worsens plight

ADANA, Turkey/DAMASCUS (Reuters) -A huge earthquake killed more than 2,300 people and injured thousands more on Monday in Turkey and northwest Syria, flattening apartment blocks and heaping more destruction on Syrian cities already devastated by years of war. The magnitude 7.8 quake, which hit before sunrise in bitter winter weather,...
1470 WMBD

Exclusive-Many airlines will not meet U.S. 5G upgrade deadline -IATA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The world’s biggest airline trade body warned many airlines will be unable to meet looming U.S. deadlines to retrofit airplane altimeters to ensure they are not susceptible to 5G wireless interference and warned it could impact the summer international travel season. International Air Transport Association...
WASHINGTON STATE
1470 WMBD

EU lawmakers to vote next week on early CO2 market auctions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union lawmakers will vote next week on plans to auction carbon permits early to raise cash for countries to quit Russian gas, soothing concerns of a postponed vote that some analysts said helped to drive up carbon prices last week. An EU official told Reuters...

