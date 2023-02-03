The Kansas men’s basketball team dropped just one spot to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday after a 1-1 week. Kansas knocked off then-No. 7 Kansas State at home last Tuesday and followed that up with a 15-point road loss at then-No. 13 Iowa State over the weekend. The result of those outcomes left the Jayhawks in the top 10 for the 14th week this season, a statement as much about the rest of college basketball as the Jayhawks’ talent, resume and potential as they head into the homestretch the season.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO