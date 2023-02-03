ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KU Sports

No. 9 Kansas emphasizes getting to the rim in win over No. 5 Texas

No. 9 Kansas looked like a completely different team in Monday’s 88-80 win over No. 5 Texas in Allen Fieldhouse, at least compared to Saturday’s road loss to Iowa State. Against the Cyclones, the Jayhawks were far too reliant on Jalen Wilson, who leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.7 points per game. But they only needed two points from him against the Longhorns. Kansas struggled to get 50/50 balls in Ames, but seemingly snatched every loose ball in Lawrence.
KU Sports

Kansas men drop just one spot to No. 9 in latest AP poll

The Kansas men’s basketball team dropped just one spot to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday after a 1-1 week. Kansas knocked off then-No. 7 Kansas State at home last Tuesday and followed that up with a 15-point road loss at then-No. 13 Iowa State over the weekend. The result of those outcomes left the Jayhawks in the top 10 for the 14th week this season, a statement as much about the rest of college basketball as the Jayhawks’ talent, resume and potential as they head into the homestretch the season.
