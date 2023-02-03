VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – February is American Heart Month, and the first Friday is recognized as National Wear Red Day.

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign was created to spread awareness for women’s health. Specifically, to shine a light on heart disease, the number one killer of women nationwide.

UHS held a ceremony this morning and many people showed out in red to call attention to early prevention, detection, and treatment of heart conditions.

A cardiologist at UHS, Rasha Aurshiya says that only 56% of women recognize that heart disease is the number one cause of death for women in America.

She says one in five women will die from a cardiovascular disease.

Cardiologist at UHS Rasha Aurshiya says, “Good heart health begins with raising awareness of your risks and ensuring that you get the right diagnosis and follow the right treatment plan. You know your body well, so never look the other way when symptoms present themselves. See your primary care physician or cardiologist whenever in doubt.”

Aurshiya says, especially if your family has a history of heart disease, make sure you are screened for high blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes.

She says these are all warning signs of heart disease, and it is easily preventable if caught early.

