ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Go Red for Women

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8Qke_0kbr6A3m00

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – February is American Heart Month, and the first Friday is recognized as National Wear Red Day.

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign was created to spread awareness for women’s health. Specifically, to shine a light on heart disease, the number one killer of women nationwide.

UHS held a ceremony this morning and many people showed out in red to call attention to early prevention, detection, and treatment of heart conditions.

A cardiologist at UHS, Rasha Aurshiya says that only 56% of women recognize that heart disease is the number one cause of death for women in America.

She says one in five women will die from a cardiovascular disease.

Cardiologist at UHS Rasha Aurshiya says, “Good heart health begins with raising awareness of your risks and ensuring that you get the right diagnosis and follow the right treatment plan. You know your body well, so never look the other way when symptoms present themselves. See your primary care physician or cardiologist whenever in doubt.”

Aurshiya says, especially if your family has a history of heart disease, make sure you are screened for high blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes.

She says these are all warning signs of heart disease, and it is easily preventable if caught early.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
owegopennysaver.com

Homelessness in Tioga County, New York

Tioga County just experienced the most comprehensive initiative to identify homelessness. Since 2005, the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count is an annual effort led by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and used to estimate the number of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness on a specific night in January. Sheltered individuals are accounted for every year, while unsheltered persons are recorded every other year.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

BOTW: Unleashed Potential Consulting

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Unleashed Potential Consulting is the Greater Binghamton Chamber business of the week. Unleashed Potential is a leadership company that offers personalized training for businesses and their employees in areas such as self-awareness, demonstrating empathy, building trust and storytelling. The company was founded in June of 2020 in-part, due to the change […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Swiper

Feburuary 7th – Meet Swiper Swiper, like the fox from Dora, he is very, very elusive. He’s kind of a shy boy but he’ll, come around and eat your food and stuff. He is a lovely, super friendly three year old neutered male Cat and he just wants to find a forever home. If you’re […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Beyoncé breaks Grammy’s longstanding record

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Beyoncé made a historical breakthrough at the Grammy’s this past weekend. Breaking yet another record as the most nominated artist, she hit a huge milestone in her decades-long career. This record has been longstanding since 1998. The previous record holder was conductor Georg Solti. Georg Solti held 31 Grammy’s for his […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy