okla
4d ago
hard to believe there is a state that still sends people to jail for a little bit of weed and a grinder.. then it makes the news smh
Reply
7
villages-news.com
Michigan man arrested with fentanyl at Circle K in Wildwood
A Michigan man was arrested with fentanyl at a Circle K in Wildwood. Garrett Brian Carr, 35, of Kawkawlin, Mich. was approached by an officer at 3:45 p.m. Monday who was investigating a report of man possibly under the influence of narcotics at the Circle K at U.S. 301 and County Road 472, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies say
Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 17 South and Sundargen Road in Green Cove Springs at approximately 9:56 p.m. Saturday in reference to a reckless driver entering the county.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man headed to prison after leading law enforcement on wild chase
A Wildwood man has been sentenced to prison after leading law enforcement on a wild chase that ended in a crash. Keon Marsh, 22, was sentenced Monday to 16 months in state prison after pleading no contest in Sumter County Court to charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, assault on a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended.
villages-news.com
Villager who excelled in batterer’s intervention class jailed after new domestic brawl
A Villager sent to a batterer’s intervention class after a 2021 attack on her husband has been arrested after another domestic brawl at their home. Gail Beth Iosue, 63, was arrested Monday at her home on Pickering Path in the Village of Dunedin after knocking her husband’s eyeglasses off his face and attempting to kick him in the groin area while battling over a cell phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She fell during the altercation. Her husband told deputies that Iosue “had been drinking all night.”
villages-news.com
Speeding driver arrested while returning home from late-night party
A speeding driver was arrested while returning home from a late-night party. Keisha Lashay Rawlings, 32, was driving at 3:41 a.m. Monday to her home in the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake when she was caught on radar traveling at 68 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the entrance to the apartment complex.
WCJB
Woman sentenced for smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from California is sentenced to almost a year in the Alachua County Jail after Gainesville Police say they caught her smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane. Officers arrested Mandy Carlson, 31, at Gainesville Regional Airport in May 2021. Gainesville Police officials say...
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested for stealing man’s vehicle, cellphone
A 23-year-old Ocala woman was arrested over the weekend after she was accused of stealing a man’s vehicle and cellphone. On Saturday, February 4, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 2100 block of SE 52nd Court in Ocala in reference to the theft of a vehicle.
villages-news.com
Husband arrested after Ring camera captures altercation with his wife
A husband was arrested after a Ring camera captured an altercation with his wife. The wife of 31-year-old Bryan Perez was attempting Saturday to get an injunction against her husband when she revealed to an officer that the Ring camera in their home at the Lake North Apartments on County Road 466 had recorded a previous altercation with her husband, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Mother arrested after small boy found wandering along U.S. 301
A mother was arrested after her five-year-old son was found wandering along U.S. 301 in Wildwood. A couple found the boy, who was wearing only socks and shorts, at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 301 and Johnson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple had been driving when they spotted the boy near the roadway. They dialed 911 and turned the boy over to police. He appeared to be “unhurt and happy,” the report said. He was holding a cell phone.
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter arrested after sneaking out of Walmart with cartload of merchandise
A suspected shoplifter was arrested after sneaking out of Walmart with a cartload of merchandise. Kenneth Edward Farris, 56, of Lady Lake, at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday entered the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. He had been lingering near the benches at the exit and waited for the Walmart employee to turn around, providing him with the opportunity to sneak out with a cart loaded with merchandise for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He got into a blue Nissan Sentra and a store employee was able to take a photo of the car’s license plate before Farris drove away.
WCJB
villages-news.com
Deputies track down woman accused of stealing McDonald’s T-shirt
Sumter County sheriff’s deputies tracked down a woman accused of stealing a McDonald’s T-shirt from a man who was sleeping in a tent. Heather Nicole Hersh, 37, is facing a misdemeanor charge of theft after allegedly stealing the shirt, a cell phone and a pair of Puma basketball shoes.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man arrested after attack on police officer at Brownwood ER
A Wildwood man was arrested after an attack on a police officer at the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. Samuel Arthur Bernard Sweeney, 29, at about 1:30 a.m. Friday got into a verbal altercation with a security guard, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. After police arrived on the scene, Sweeney took a swing at an officer and punched him in the cheek. Sweeney had to be threatened with a non-lethal stun device before he would allow officers to handcuff him.
villages-news.com
Villager to escape prosecution in ‘hate crime’ involving shopping cart
A resident of The Villages is poised to escape prosecution in a “hate crime” involving a shopping cart last year at a grocery store in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested Oct. 13 after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen deputy on anniversary of fatal shooting
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is remembering a deputy who was killed in the line of duty 19 years ago. On February 7, 2004, MCSO received a call requesting a well-being check on 74-year-old Ivan Gotham. His son had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that his father, Gotham, had become increasingly unstable.
YAHOO!
Separate trials and juries, but same verdict for two co-defendants: guilty
Two trials. Two days. Two co-defendants, with separate juries deciding their fate. Carlos Jermaine Davis, 24, and his friend and co-defendant, 26-year-old Deverious Leon Kiahee Jackson, were found guilty on different days last week for a 2019 armed home invasion robbery. The Orlando residents are convicted felons, and their sentencings...
villages-news.com
Stepfather armed with kitchen knife allegedly threatens stepson
A stepfather armed with a kitchen knife was arrested after allegedly threatening his stepson. Walter Tyler, 69, called 911 Thursday afternoon after the altercation at his home in the 800 block of East Live Oak Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The stepson had gone...
villages-news.com
Tequila drinker arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages
A tequila drinker was arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages. Brittney Lashay Allen, 24, of Leesburg, was driving at 2 a.m. Sunday turning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 from Main Street when she began accelerating and was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She made a U-turn and proceeded onto La Plaza Parkway and was straddling two lanes. The officer approached the vehicle and immediately detected the odor of alcohol coming from the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
Homeless Florida Man Arrested for Raping 80-Year-Old Cancer Patient
A homeless man's been arrested for allegedly raping an elderly cancer patient at a Florida apartment complex.
villages-news.com
Ex-employee at World of Beer sentenced after keying car of former boss
An ex-employee at World of Beer is accused of keying the vehicle of her former boss when she went to pick up her final check. Shae McKenzie Kyne, 22, of Wildwood, has been ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and has been placed on probation for two years after pleading no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of criminal mischief.
