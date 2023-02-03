Read full article on original website
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
After adopting a boy with severe medical issues, the family found out his best friend was still in need of a family. They adopted him, too.
Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. You never know what goes on in a family behind closed doors, do you? It can look from the outsider’s perspective that a couple is happily married and has been for years. That’s the way it was with my friend Thea’s grandparents. They raised good children, retired in a nice house, and have taken a lot of lavish vacations all while spoiling their kids and grandkids.
