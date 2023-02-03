As a cold front deepens from the northwest, a gusty southerly flow will build throughout Monday afternoon. Sustained winds out of the south/southwest between 15 and 25 mph will be coming along, with gusts that could reach up to 40 mph. These types of winds can be difficult to navigate while driving on major highways or interstates. This can also affect where your trashcan may end up at the end of the day. Be sure to bring your trash cans in once they are picked up.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO