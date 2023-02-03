Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Missouri Emergency Agency emphasizes the importance in earthquake preparedness
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is home to one of the largest active seismic zones in the US. The New Madrid fault line experiences 200 earthquakes annually. Emergency officials want you to know how to prepare if a disaster strikes. Unlike other natural disasters, an earthquake can happen anytime without...
KCTV 5
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
KCTV 5
Kansas AG warns Walgreens to rethink mail-order abortion pill roll out
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has warned Walgreens to rethink its plan to roll out mail-order abortion pills. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that he has penned a letter to Walgreens’ leadership which urges the retail pharmacy to follow state law on mail-order abortifacients.
KCTV 5
Cannabis group: More than $12.7m reported in Missouri weekend marijuana sales
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Last week, Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries following a statewide vote. A marijuana association in Missouri said the initial results have been overwhelming. MoCannTrade claimed that on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, marijuana dispensaries sold $12,689,965 worth of products. It marked...
KCTV 5
$5 million of marijuana products sold in first day of legal sales in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The numbers are in for the first weekend of legal marijuana sales in Missouri for anyone 21 and older. More than $5 million was spent on the first day alone. The state on Friday approved 207 dispensaries with licenses to begin selling immediately for adult use.
KCTV 5
New study finds Kansas roads rank sixth-best
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A new study from Construction Coverage has provided good news for Kansas drivers. Researchers recently calculated the share of major roadways in poor condition and ranked them accordingly. That study found that only 6.2 percent of the major roadways in Kansas are in poor condition,...
KCTV 5
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just last November that Missouri voters took to the polls and voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. This week, those Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries, but very soon people will be able to get their hands on recreational marijuana without having to rely on dispensaries.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Rain expected Wednesday
Tuesday was another gorgeous February day! It was definitely much cooler, but highs still made it above 50 degrees. That exceeds our average for this time of year. Our far southern counties could see a light shower through the course of this evening, but most of us are going to stay dry until our next system pushes into the area on Wednesday. Lows overnight will dip into the lower 30s with a light breeze. Our next system looks a bit more delayed.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Warm and windy Monday in the 60s
As a cold front deepens from the northwest, a gusty southerly flow will build throughout Monday afternoon. Sustained winds out of the south/southwest between 15 and 25 mph will be coming along, with gusts that could reach up to 40 mph. These types of winds can be difficult to navigate while driving on major highways or interstates. This can also affect where your trashcan may end up at the end of the day. Be sure to bring your trash cans in once they are picked up.
