FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alvin Devasier
Alvin Ray Devasier, age 65, of Clarksville, TN passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at his residence. A Celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Elder Wayne Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
David Lawrence Downing, Jr.
A Memorial service for David Lawrence Downing Jr, age 58, of Oak Grove, KY will be Friday, February 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Reed Shepherd will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. David was born on May 1,...
Ralph Lawrence Sholders
Ralph Lawrence Sholders, age 73, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Tennova Medical Center. Ralph was born September 22, 1949, in Christian County, KY to the late Valentine Eugene Sholders and Lucy Delores Sasso Sholders. Ralph is also preceded in death by his brothers, John Joseph Sholders and Patrick Sholders.
Agnes Burney Ellis
Agnes Burney Ellis, age 92, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Tullahoma, TN where she had served as Resident Ambassador for several years. Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson...
Gemmie Elisabeth Doty
On February 1, 2023, Gemmie Elisabeth Doty, a beloved wife, mother grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away. She was 70. Born to Ruby Mae Buchanan, (née Asbury) and Woodrow Wilson Buchanan, Gemmie attended Crab Orchard Elementary School, Coeburn Middle School, and Coeburn High School. After high school, Gemmie attended Montgomery County Vocational School, earning her ADN, becoming a licensed practical nurse. As a nurse, she devoted 29 years of her life to caring for those in her community before retiring from Gateway Memorial Hospital in 2015.
Cross Creek Clays to hold Night Stalker fundraiser in April
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Cross Creek Clays will host its popular annual Night Stalker fundraising event on April 21-23, 2023. This year’s clay shoot will memorialize one of the original members of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) Night Stalkers, LTC Michael C. Grimm. About Grimm. Also known...
APSU to host lecture on what allowed Holocaust to happen
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Dr. David Snyder, professor of history, and the Tennessee Holocaust Commission will host a Holocaust lecture from noon-2 p.m. on Feb. 25, on campus in the Gentry Auditorium, located inside the Kimbrough building. The event is free and open to the public, with pre-registration required.
Montgomery County still plans to ‘bring Stokes Field alive’ despite collapse of Northwest Little League
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Northwest Little League announced in January that after more than 50 years of existence, the league has disbanded. League president Dawn Bryant said the league dissolved because of lack of volunteers and participation. “I’ve been on the Northwest Little League Board for the...
Pets of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
Scholar and professor to speak at APSU’s annual Asanbe Diversity Symposium
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University’s annual Asanbe Diversity Symposium will take place this February, featuring Dr. Walter Mignolo, the William H. Wannamaker Distinguished Professor of Romance Studies and Professor of Literature, at Duke University. At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, Mignolo will lecture in the...
Middle College student to compete in Miss Tennessee Teen USA pageant
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Madeline Grace Pufall, 17, of Clarksville, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University with the title of “Miss Clarksville Teen USA.”. Pufall attends Middle College at Austin Peay State University, dually working for...
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police looking for 16-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they try to locate a 16-year-old runaway juvenile. The juvenile has been identified as Haley Allen, 16, of Oak Grove. CPD said in a news release that she was last seen on...
County looks to hire ‘Director of Continuous Improvement’ to assist with growing needs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County is looking to hire a “Director of Continuous Improvement” for what the measure says will help meet the growing needs of county government. The proposed legislation says Montgomery County is one of the fastest-growing communities in the state and the...
Students hold mock Pokémon theft trial in Montgomery County courtroom
CLARKSVILLE, TN – A courtroom full of fourth- and fifth-grade students from Immaculate Conception School (ICS), complete with a judge, jury, defense and prosecuting councils, witnesses, and an audience, held a mock trial facilitated by Judge Adrienne Fry in her courtroom at the Montgomery County Court Center on February 3.
CPD seeking public’s help identifying theft and forgery suspect in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in several identity theft and forgery cases in Clarksville. CPD said that several transactions were made at different locations between Jan. 19 and Jan. 23.
