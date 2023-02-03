Read full article on original website
Earthquake-Impacted Residents Have a Month Left to Apply for Low-Interest Disaster Loans
Press release from the U.S. Small Business Administration:. Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West today reminded California businesses and residents of the March 6, 2023, deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for property damage caused by the earthquake in Humboldt County that occurred Dec. 20, 2022 with continuing aftershocks.
Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians to Build New Homes for Tribal Elders
Dry Creek closes with Raymond James Affordable Housing Investments to begin construction. Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians recently closed with equity investor Raymond James Affordable Housing Investments to begin construction on its affordable housing development, Bi’du Khaale. The development will provide 25 new single-family homes and a community building for elder Dry Creek members in Sonoma County.
Santa Rosa Musicians Co-op Robbed
Sonoma County’s Live Musicians Co-op on Piner Road was robbed of all of its equipment on Thursday night. Owner Nathan Prowse posted on social media that the theft appeared to be planned, because the amount of musical instruments stolen required a big truck or a trailer to load everything into. The facility is used by local musicians for rehearsal and recording space. Prowse says the thieves used a crow bar to break in, destroying all of the door jams. The Co-op is still open and a GoFundMe page has been started to help with recovery costs. Anyone with information on the break in should contact Santa Rosa police.
[UPDATE]Vehicle Overturns Off Highway 101 North of Willits Trapping Woman Inside
A vehicle has overturned off the side of Highway 101 near the intersection with Reynolds Highway north of Willits trapping a woman inside. Scanner traffic beginning at 8:03 p.m. indicates emergency personnel are en route to the scene where a green vehicle has flipped upside down coming to rest off the side of the roadway.
Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Feb. 3, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. RAPE: Shane E. Britton, 29, of Covelo, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Feb. 2 on suspicion of rape, burglary, false imprisonment, witness intimidation and assault with intent to rape. He was held under $1 million bail. He was arrested by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
$250K Bail for Man Suspected in Several Burglary, Theft Cases in Lake County
A Lake County man has reportedly been arrested as the primary suspect in several recent alleged thefts of tools, firearms, vehicles, and other items. In a media release posted to Facebook on January 27, Lakeport PD identified 18-year-old Daniel Alger as the individual believed to be responsible for “a series of residential burglaries, thefts, and vehicle thefts.”
Woodpecker stored over 700lbs of acorns in walls of CA home, pest control company says
A Santa Rosa-based company came across a home that had a bit of a nutty situation on its hands.
64-Year-Old Man Dies in the Mendocino County Jail Hours After Being Evaluated By Medical Staff
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On February 7th, 2023, at about 12:30 A.M., an intoxicated 64-year-old male from Ukiah,...
Husband Refusing To Let Her Inside, Subject Walking Down The Middle Of The Street – Ukiah Police Logs 02.04.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Updated 1890s Cottage in Healdsburg Listed for $1.7 Million. Take a Look Inside
An 1890s cottage in Healdsburg has been transformed into a comfortable California-casual home with a modern vibe. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling at 318 Grant St. is currently listed for $1,700,000. The ornate character of the late 19th century home is maintained in the carefully restored exterior woodwork, interior moldings and...
Santa Rosa pub closes after 17 years, cites pandemic-related closure
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A longtime pub in Santa Rosa announced this week it will be closing. The Toad in the Hole Pub will close after 17 years, the business announced in a Facebook post. The Toad in the Hole Pub, located at 116 5th St., cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for […]
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
Man Found Dead Outside Garberville Ray’s Market Appears to Have Injured Himself While Attempting to Gain Entry to the Business, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 5, 2023, at about 11:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on the 800 block of Redwood Drive in Garberville for the report of an injured man. Deputies arrived in the area and...
Three teenagers attack student at Santa Rosa school
Two teenage boys were arrested after an attack on a fellow student in Santa Rosa on Thursday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
Man robs Santa Rosa bank; Police seek public's help
SANTA ROSA -- A masked man robbed a bank Friday afternoon in Santa Rosa and police were seeking help from the public in finding the suspect.Santa Rosa police said it happened at about 12:34 p.m. at The Exchange Bank branch located at 136 Calistoga Road. The bank robber handed a note to a teller demanding money; the note also indicated the suspect had a weapon and threatened violence against the teller if they didn't hand over the money, police said.At one point, the man started to lift his shirt when handing over the note, but police said it is...
2 officers broadsided hours apart in Santa Rosa, including 1 by drunk driver
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Two Santa Rosa police officers were broadsided hours apart, including one by a drunk driver, officials said. On Wednesday around 7 p.m. a Santa Rosa police department detective was driving downtown in an SRPD vehicle westbound on Fourth Street and was making a southbound turn onto E Street when a Nissan Titan truck ran a red light and broadsided the car.
Two Arrested for Identity Theft of Mendocino County Resident Stealing Over $2K From Bank Account
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-28-2023 at approximately 1:16 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to investigate...
60-Year-Old Ukiah Man Found Not Guilty of DUI Because…He Had to Do It
A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday to announce it had found the trial defendant not guilty as charged. Thomas Patrick Houston, age 60, of Ukiah, was found not guilty of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and not guilty of driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol .08 or greater.
1 dead, 2 critically hurt in shooting, stabbing that followed Santa Rosa street dispute
SANTA ROSA -- A man was killed and two others were in critical condition following a street dispute that ended in a stabbing and shooting in Santa Rosa overnight.Santa Rosa police said dispatchers received a call from a local hospital at 1:50 a.m. Thursday reporting three men had arrived with stab wounds. Officers made contact with the victims and identified the crime scene as the intersection of Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street, two blocks north of College Avenue.The victims, men in their 20s and 30s, each had stab wounds and/or gunshot wounds, according to police. One of the victims, a...
