"The Hash" hosts discuss today's top stories, including venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, using all 15 million of its UNI tokens to vote against a proposal that would deploy Uniswap version 3 to BNB Chain on behalf of the Uniswap Community. Plus, Cuy Sheffield, head of the crypto at payments giant Visa, shares some interesting developments at the StarkWare Sessions 2023 event in Tel Aviv.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO