CoinDesk
Decentralized Identity Network Space ID Raises $10M
SPACE ID, a startup building a universal name network for decentralized identities, has raised $10 million in a strategic funding round led by crypto investment firms Polychain Capital and dao5. The funding will be used toward developing the network, hiring and new products, according to aMedium post.
CoinDesk
FTX Being Advised by Cybersecurity Firm Sygnia on Hack Inquiry, CEO Ray Says
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX is being advised by cybersecurity companySygnia after FTX apparently underwent a massive hack in November, its new chief executive, John J. Ray III, told a Delaware bankruptcy court on Monday.
CoinDesk
Crypto Bank Juno Resumes Services After Pause
Crypto bank Juno has resumed its core crypto service offerings after pausing them early last month, it said Monday. The service resumption comes three weeks after Juno began working with its new crypto custodian...
CoinDesk
Uniswap DAO Approves Boba Network Deployment in Latest Community Vote
Version 3 (v3) of the decentralized exchange Uniswap will soon be deployed on Boba Network following afavorable community vote. Boba Network is a separate blockchain that works atop Ethereum and allows for cheaper and...
CoinDesk
Digital Asset Management Platform HeightZero Taps CoinDesk Indices to Offer Crypto Basket to Financial Advisers
HeightZero, a digital asset management platform, is now offering crypto portfolios to its registered investment advisor (RIA) clients through CoinDesk subsidiary CoinDesk Indices' (CDI) Large Cap Select Index (DLCS). The DLCS index provides a...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Name Service DAO Passes Vote to Sell 10K Ether
The Ethereum Name Service (ENS)DAO has passed a vote to liquidate 10,000 ether (ETH) for USDC to cover operating costs for the next two years. ENS is a decentralized domain name protocol; its ENS...
CoinDesk
Signature Bank Sued for 'Substantially Facilitating' FTX Comingling
Crypto-friendly bank Signature Bank (SBNY) faces aputative class-action lawsuit for its involvement in the operations of the now-failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Statistica Capital, an algorithmic trading firm, and Statistica Ltd. claim the bank "had...
CoinDesk
Yuga Labs Reaches Settlement in Bored Ape NFTs Trademark Lawsuit
Yuga Labs, the parent company of theBored Ape Yacht Club NFT project, has reached a settlement with Thomas Lehman, who built websites and smart contracts for Ryder Ripp's copycat project "RR/BAYC." Ripps' project is a series of 10,000 non-fungible tokens (NFT) that share the same names, features and traits as the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and is part of a separate, ongoing court case around trademark infringement.
CoinDesk
a16z Rejects Proposal to Deploy Uniswap v3 to BNB Chain; Visa's Reported Crypto Plans
"The Hash" hosts discuss today's top stories, including venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, using all 15 million of its UNI tokens to vote against a proposal that would deploy Uniswap version 3 to BNB Chain on behalf of the Uniswap Community. Plus, Cuy Sheffield, head of the crypto at payments giant Visa, shares some interesting developments at the StarkWare Sessions 2023 event in Tel Aviv.
CoinDesk
Trial Lawyer Breaks Down Legal Considerations for NFTs and Trademark Law
Creating digital art via a non-fungible token (NFT) that closely reflects something created by a brand may not be enough to keep some creators from facing legal ramifications, said David Leichtman, a managing partner at law firm Leichtman Law PLLC.
CoinDesk
FTX Asks Politicians Who Received Bankman-Fried Donations to Return Money
Sam Bankman-Fried showered politicians with tens of millions of dollars in campaign contributions before his FTX empire imploded last November. Now, the bankrupt crypto exchange wants that money back. On Sunday, FTX Group said...
